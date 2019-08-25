With the first couple weeks of fall behind us, high school soccer is upon us. All three of the Columbia public schools are paired in the same district in Class 4 while Tolton moved down to Class 1. Read up on each team as the season gets underway.
Rock Bridge
Rock Bridge ended last season's 18-win campaign with a 1-0 loss to Lee's Summit where a bicycle-kick in the eighth minute was enough to keep the Bruins out of the state final four.
"I think we were in a position last year to go to state last year and I think we'll continue that this year," head coach Scott Wittenborn said.
Wittenborn's team loses eight seniors from that group, including All-State forwards Jayton Johnson and Nate Durdle, as well as All-State goalkeeper Carson Linder.
"It's a tough group to replace," Wittenborn said. "I was nervous at first but we've got key players at every position still so I feel really good about our team."
To help fill the void the seniors left, All-Region midfielder Preston Fancher returns to Rock Bridge , and brings up senior goalkeeper Cooper Deneke to replace Linder. The Bruins also have their third and fourth leading goal scorers from last season in juniors Jeremiah Johnson and Lucas Godon.
"Honestly I think we'll have just as good of a year if not better," Wittenborn said.
The Bruins kicked off their season with preseason jamboree on Saturday, winning games against Southern Boone and Marshall while drawing against Helias. Rock Bridge has its first regular-season game on Friday at Kickapoo at 6 p.m.
Battle
The Spartans are coming off a program-best 8-13 record and will have the services of the returning goal-scoring duo of junior forwards Brandon Sanchez and Chris Dominguez.
Sanchez and Dominguez will have to pick up some of the slack left behind by the graduation of All-Region forward Go Suan Mang.
Battle will look for a stronger finish this season after dropping seven of its final eight games last season, including a 2-0 defeat to Timberland in the district semi-finals.
The Spartans will look for its first-ever postseason win under new coach Tracy Grant who takes over for Alexander Huck after being an assistant for the boy's and girl's teams.
Battle starts its season at Fulton on Saturday at 12:30 p.m.
Father Tolton
Tolton ended last year's 8-14-2 record with a district championship loss to Southern Boone for the third-straight year, but the Trailblazers have a reason to be optimistic this season.
When the district assignments came out this season, the Trailblazers were separated from their postseason nemesis and moved down to Class 1, where they will have a chance to make a deep run in the state tournament.
This year's squad will feature All-Region senior forward Lael Haile and an experienced crop of midfielders including seniors Holden Petri and Nathan Fork. The Trailblazers will have younger players in the back to replace the graduated All-Region defender Cole Kretzchmar and the other three defenders from last season.
Due to all the returning midfielders and the youth of the back line, the Trailblazers will switch from a 4-4-2 to a 3-5-2 formation to take advantage of their strength in midfield.
"We'll still be pretty solid just in different positions" Register said. "we just have to have out younger kids step up and fill the spots that were left open."
After losing eight seniors from last years team, the Trailblazers will have a lot of players who came off the bench playing a bigger role this season.
"We are experienced it's just gonna take some time to put all the pieces together," Register said.
Tolton opens its season on Sept. 3 at Battle at 7 p.m.
Hickman
The Kewpies ended last season with a 2-1 overtime loss to Jefferson City in the district semi-finals, finishing a 7-12 season that was marred by injuries.
"We lost a couple of key seniors last year that forced other people to step up," Head coach Will Ross said. "Hopefully that carries over with some of our players this season."
Junior defender Skip Smale-Murillo is the Kewpies' returning All-Region defender who will lead a team with a lot of fresh faces this season.
"We have a lot of new players in different places," head coach Will Ross said. "A lot of new faces on varsity which has been refreshing."
One of those new players is junior Kavanah Bollinger, who transitioned to high school soccer after playing for STLFC Academy. Bollinger will start the year as a forward but Ross said he can play all over the field.
"He's really athletic and he has some ball skills and moves to beat you," Ross said. "I hate to call someone the total package but he has enough of everything that if he is going against a fast defender he can beat them with a skill move or he can beat a slower defender with his speed."
The Kewpies will start the season in a 4-3-3 formation with an emphasis on using their quick attackers to pressure defenses. Ross however said that the team's formation could change depending on how new players fit into the system.
Ross said he is "cautiously optimistic" for the season with a lot of athleticism brought into the team with new players.
"I expect us to put ourselves in a position where we have a chance to win," Ross said. "I don't know if that's something we saw all of last year."
Hickman opens its season at home on Friday by hosting Nixa at 7 p.m.