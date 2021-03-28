SAN ANTONIO — Charli Collier scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as No. 6 Texas shut down No. 2 Maryland’s high-powered offense for a 64-61 win Sunday night that sent the Longhorns to the Elite Eight as the lowest seed still alive in the women’s NCAA Tournament.
The Terrapins had the highest-scoring offense in the country during the regular season and averaged 99 points in the first two rounds before running into a Texas defensive wall that slowed the pace to a grinding halt.
Texas tied it at 59-59 on Celeste Taylor’s jumper in the final minute, then took the lead when Kyra Lambert scooped up a loose ball near midcourt and coasted in for a layup with 45 seconds left.
After Maryland’s Diamond Miller missed a twisting layup, Lauren Ebo snagged the rebound and quickly fired the ball to Lambert who was fouled. She made one of two free throws before Maryland’s Katie Benzan missed a 3-pointer. Celeste Taylor then made one of two free throws for a four-point lead.
Texas (21-9) advances to Tuesday’s Hemisfair Region final against No. 1 South Carolina, which beat fifth-seeded Georgia Tech earlier Sunday.
(1) Stanford 89, (5) Missouri State 62: Hannah Jump scored 17 points to lead top seed Stanford to a romp over Missouri State, sending the Cardinal to the Elite Eight of the women's NCAA Tournament for the 21st time.
This Sweet 16 rematch from Stanford's win in 2019 quickly turned into a blowout. The Cardinal led by 23 at halftime and by as much as 38 in the fourth quarter. Stanford kept up its postseason barrage of 3-pointers by making 15 against the Lady Bears.
Stanford (28-2) has averaged 14 made 3s over its three tournament victories. The overall No. 1 seed advances to Tuesday's Alamo Region final against Louisville.
A win there would send Stanford to its 14th Final Four. Cardinal coach Tara VanDerveer has won two national championships, but none since 1992.
(1) South Carolina 76, (5) Georgia Tech 65: Zia Cooke scored 17 points to lead South Carolina to a win over Georgia Tech to reach the Elite Eight.
It's the third time in the past four women's NCAA Tournaments that the Gamecocks have at least reached the regional finals. South Carolina won the national championship in 2017.
After going scoreless in the first half, Aliyah Boston had the first seven points in the third quarter as South Carolina (25-4) went on a 14-6 run to start the period. That lengthened a four-point halftime lead to double digits. The All-America sophomore forward finished with nine points.
The Yellow Jackets (17-9) made a run in the fourth quarter to get within 69-63, but five consecutive points — the last coming on a 3-pointer from Cooke with 3 minutes left — sealed the win. Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 20 points to lead Georgia Tech.
The Gamecocks await Texas in the Hemisfair Region final Tuesday night.
(2) Louisville 60, (6) Oregon 42: Dana Evans scored 29 points and Louisville advanced to the Elite Eight of the Women's NCAA Tournament with a win over Oregon.
The Cardinals will face top seed Stanford on Tuesday night in the Alamo Region final.
Louisville (26-3) continued its stellar defensive play, holding Oregon (15-9) to 14 points in the first half, including six in the second quarter.
Evans provided the offense. After going scoreless in the first quarter, the All-America guard started to heat up. Oregon had freshman Maddie Scherr guarding her in the opening period before she hurt her ankle and had to come out of the game.
Evans responded by scoring 13 points in the second and ended the period with a nifty drive and dish right before the buzzer to give Louisville a 29-14 advantage at the break.
The Ducks got within 43-37 early in the fourth quarter, but seven straight points by Evans — including two deep 3-pointers — started a 13-0 run that put the game away.
Oregon was trying to get to its fourth straight Elite Eight and second consecutive Final Four. The Ducks had struggled heading into the NCAA Tournament, dropping five of six before getting to Texas.