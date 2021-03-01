As it approached its American Midwest Conference final game — its third appearance in the title game in four years — Columbia College women’s basketball was on the hottest streak of its season.
The Cougars had won their previous seven games, with six of those by 10 points or more. The last time the Cougars had won eight in succession was in a run between Dec. 31, 2018, and Feb. 12, 2019.
Standing between Columbia and its sixth AMC tournament title was Lyon College, a recent thorn in Columbia’s side. The Scots went 10-1 in conference play, finished ahead the Cougars to the top seed, are the No. 18 team in the NAIA and had beaten the Cougars in both of their previous two matchups.
Like it has for much of the season, the Scots would frustrate the in-form Cougars again.
Lyon defeated Columbia 66-56 at home in Batesville, Arkansas, to win its second AMC Championship on Monday. Paige Kelley ran amok in an otherwise resilient Cougars performance, and the Lyon defense showed why it has the best record in the conference.
“Small details win and lose championships. Just in general tonight there was a couple of times where our details hurt us and allowed Lyon to get a play,” Columbia coach Taylor Possail said. “No reason for us to hang our heads. We went on the road versus a very well-coached team and had an opportunity in the fourth quarter.”
Kelley was in imperious form. The freshman was 12 of 16 from the field en route to a game-leading 28 points.
Much of Columbia’s defensive attention was on the AMC’s second-leading scorer, Jade Giron, who it managed to keep seven points lower than her season average, but little else. Giron ended the game one assist short of a triple-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists.
The Cougars’ focus on Giron also opened up room for Kelley, who punished the Cougars greatly.
“Paige Kelley for them is obviously an elite talent,” Possail said. “I’m excited for the battle between Paige and Mallory (Shetley) going forward.”
To pair with Kelley and Giron’s blistering offense, Lyon’s defense was disciplined and distinctly uncharitable.
The Scots ended the game with 28 defensive rebounds, eight steals and just 10 team fouls as it held the Cougars to their lowest point total since Jan. 23.
“They’re one of the most well-coached defensive teams in the league. They get after it,” Possail said. “Every point was tough. Both teams are very stout defensively. Credit to them, they had a great game plan, they were physical with us.”
Lyon also effectively contained Columbia’s explosive bench.
The story of Columbia’s seven-game winning streak to the title match had been the Cougars’ bench — nicknamed ‘the piranhas’ by Possail — which dismantled program after program, racking up jaw-dropping points totals game in, game out.
The Cougars subs had outscored their last three opponents benches 120-14, but Lyon managed to hold them to a comparatively low 21 points.
“Lyon is just so stout defensively,” Possail said. “The piranhas I thought were aggressive at times, but at times we missed opportunities with that group. That number (21 points) tells you right there. That group has been averaging 40 a game.”
Columbia’s season does not end with this defeat, however.
Courtesy of reaching the AMC final, the Cougars earned a national tournament bid. The opening round of the NAIA women’s basketball national championship is March 12-13. The Cougars will know their opponent Thursday.
“This is an opportunity for us to grow and learn,” Possail said. “Things were rolling along for us, we were feeling pretty dang good, and now we’re gonna need to learn. We’re gonna go to the film, we’re gonna see some of the mistakes we made, and see what we can and can’t adjust.”