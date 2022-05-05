Columbia College baseball was obliterated by Lyon’s bats in its second game of the American Midwest Conference Tournament, losing 13-3 to the Scots on Friday in O’Fallon.
The Cougars were outhit 21-6 by Lyon.
Columbia did have a brief lead, scoring two runs in the top of the second and making it a 2-1 game.
Riley Poulton drove in the Cougars’ first run on a sacrifice bunt. Kole Ficken’s RBI single to right field gave Columbia the lead — an advantage that lasted three frames.
The Scots were on top for the rest of the game after Jayden Cull hit a two-RBI double to center.
Cull registered a game-high four RBI. His third and fourth RBI came on a double to right in the sixth.
Alan West, who hit one of the Scots’ two homers and registered three RBI, was another thorn in CC’s side.
The Cougars used three different pitchers, and all three allowed four earned runs.
Kaleb Richards (7-1) was credited with the loss for Columbia — his first this season. Richards pitched 1⅔ inning, allowing four runs on seven hits while striking out two batters.
The Cougars will need to win their next game to remain in the AMC Tournament. It will be against the winner of Central Baptist and Missouri Baptist on Thursday. CC will play again at 10 a.m. Friday in O’Fallon.