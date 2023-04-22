MOBERLY — A fresh group of softball players made its way onto the diamond. The sand of the infield was wet and mucky from the rainy week.
Despite its condition, the girls played on the slick field, their cleats stained brown from the mud.
The Moberly Area Community College softball team began its inaugural season Feb. 18 with an all-freshman team. Poor weather delayed the team’s home opener, but coach Matt Bauer remained in high spirits.
“This fall, it was absolutely amazing," Bauer said. "The support from the community, administration, top to bottom, it's been wonderful.”
The college also added a baseball program. That team's season began Feb. 11.
Among the baseball coaches is Chris Fletcher, who grew up in Moberly and was excited to return to his hometown to help build the new program.
“It sparked my interest extremely high to want to get back to my roots and kick this thing off from the ground,” Fletcher said.
President Jeff Lashley and the school’s academic administration began planning for the softball and baseball programs in 2021. Once Fletcher and Bauer were hired, they began building the programs from the ground up.
“We had nothing. There was not a bat, not a ball, nothing,” Bauer said.
Athletic director Pat Smith assisted in the planning of the programs and has helped the coaches understand the high level of commitment MACC has to the new programs. Smith sees the programs as a way to boost campus life.
“I can guarantee that adding baseball and softball has given us that environment,” Smith said. “Getting more people on campus, more people in the community definitely enhances a small Midwestern town.”
Further boosting campus life, the college has renovated their cafeteria, enhanced its meal plan, added new dormitories and welcomed more than 60 new student-athletes.
Prior to the founding of the programs, MACC had no baseball or softball facilities. Today, the college is leasing two fields of the Howard Hils Athletic Complex and has renovated them into the Greyhounds' baseball and softball fields.
MACC already has established basketball teams that are perennial contenders. The men's and women's team finished this past season 30-4 and 29-4, respectively, and both advanced to the second round of the NJCAA Division I Championship.
Renee Swartz, an MACC athletics sponsor and a local business owner, has been a supporter of MACC athletics for as long as she can remember and is delighted to see the new additions.
“MACC provides such a unique opportunity in the development of young athletes,” Swartz said. “Look at their extensive Greyhound basketball program. We were super excited to see this new baseball and softball program coming in, because they really have done a fantastic job of promoting their athletics and striving for really excellent teams and facilities.”
Paula Turnbull of Columbia travels to all of the MACC softball games to volunteer as a scorekeeper. She has been an avid fan since her great niece, Brooklynn Spillman, committed to play for the team. Turnbull said there is always someone new to talk to at the games due to the immense support from the community.
“I've got to meet and talk and visit with a lot of different people, and they're all friendly. It's just so nice to be able to do that,” Turnbull said.
Spillman is excited to see the team grow this season.
“It's just us going out there and having grit and showing other people (that) even though we're in our first year and we're new to this, we're ready to play,” Spillman said.
MACC softball is currently 11-23 this season, while the baseball team is 12-30.