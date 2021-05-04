Columbia College men’s soccer’s defense hasn’t given goalkeeper Liam Gibbs much to fret about this season.
Gibbs, though keeping more shutouts than all but two goalkeepers in the country this season, has only had to make 2.18 saves per game. Of the 182 soccer programs in the NAIA, that is tied for 174th.
It’s so few that after the Cougars’ conference championship win, where he was forced into just one save in 90 minutes, Gibbs joked about how little he’d seen the Missouri Baptist forwards.
“I didn’t even see one come in the box,” he said. “… I couldn’t tell you what they looked like.”
The No. 3 Cougars allow the seventh-fewest goals per game in the nation — higher stingier than any of the other 11 teams headed to Columbia County, Georgia, for the championship’s final site. They have recorded 10 shutouts in 17 games — the third-most in the nation, and they will kick off in the quarterfinals having not conceded in their past 389 minutes of play.
Of the four defenders in front of Gibbs, two — like him — have English voices. The pair is a defensive duo on opposite ends of their collegiate careers that have been vital in taking the Cougars to a NAIA National Championship berth this season.
Charlie Norman, a right back from Norwich, England, and Aaron Hernandez, a center back from Wimbledon, England, have been consistently two of the most important players on the pitch . They were both mainstays in the starting 11 as Columbia surged to a 15-2 record, an unbeaten conference season, its 11th AMC title and a trip to the Peach State.
“I love coaching those boys,” Columbia coach John Klein said. “It has to be one of the strongest defensive units in the country.”
Norman is the Cougars’ captain and a modern fullback if ever there was one. Since arriving in mid-Missouri via St. Louis Community College in 2019, he’s been a mainstay on the back line and a sore sight for opposition wingers.
At every opportunity he surges forward on the overlap, permanently posing a problem at the byline to opposition defenses. At the other end, few wingers in the nation have successfully dribbled past him this season as he uses his tremendous speed to defend dribbles and through balls alike.
But, as the sole senior in the back four, his role extends beyond his defensive duties.
“First and foremost, Charlie brings leadership and composure,” Klein said. “In the practice setting, he’s just a leader. He gets everybody together. I rely on him. He’s just such a good kid. He’ll often be the last guy picking up soccer balls when we blow the whistle when training’s over. Just overall he’s got a good heart and his desire is just to help this team win games.”
That desire extended to assisting a then-18-year-old Fernandez acclimate to his new town and team, the freshman said.
“Charlie’s been great since Day 1,” Fernandez said. “Since I came to Columbia, he’s helped me out, took me under his wing and been very much the big brother figure.
“He’s been a great leader, great captain, great senior.”
Though Fernandez is a freshman, it’s hard to imagine when watching him on the pitch that anybody could be his “big” brother.
The 6-foot-2 freshman rarely lets opposition forwards go without leaving his mark. Whether the ball enters his area of the pitch by air or on the ground, Fernandez has a knack for winning back possession and does so with a physicality few forwards have been able to match.
He’s been so good at it that even to his teammates, his youth is deceiving.
“I’ve been very impressed with Aaron,” Norman said. “I think people forget how young he actually is, as well. I’m obviously 22 and Aaron’s 18, and he looks like he’s been playing at this level all his life, really. He’s such a big presence in our team. He feels like he was with us last year. He’s just a great player to have.”
Fernandez’s previous club was Dorking Wanderers in England. Upon arriving in Columbia and after completing the mandatory quarantine period in August, he went five games without joining the starting lineup. But once he was in, he never dropped out.
“As soon as we were able to see him, as soon as he got to show himself in our training environment, he made an immediate impression on us,” Klein said.
With the help of Norman and Fernandez, the Cougars have mastered the shutout and the one-goal win.
The Spartans weren’t the only team to experience the stinginess of the Cougars’ defense. William Woods, Williams Baptist, Sterling (Kansas) and Northwestern Ohio all suffered similar fates.
Klein’s philosophy is very much defense first. Four of Columbia’s five postseason games have been 1-0 wins, despite the Cougars dominating the possession and shot count in each.
But that doesn’t disappoint the coach too much, who after games has said on several occasions: “one goal wins a game in a shutout.”
“He’s big on being solid at the back,” Norman said of Klein. “Obviously, we’re not a team who scores many goals, so I think it’s the perfect way to start from. If we can do our job, then we can build on other things throughout the team.”
The system is working, but it’s built on risk.
The back four often sit at or beyond the halfway line. Leaving 50 yards of open field behind can quickly make some defenses look foolish, but that hasn’t yet happened to Columbia. It has the necessary speed and positional awareness to make it work.
“There’s so much speed back there,” Klein said. “With Charlie and Carson (Lindsey) especially, and Caden’s (Castello) got the long strides. I wouldn’t say speed is Aaron’s greatest strength, but he is just a spectacular strong defender. Because of that speed, I feel like we can take a bit of risk moving forward.”
And they have one more attribute, Klein said, that is vital for teams that control long periods of the game.
“I think it talks to their focus,” Klein said. “They realize it’s a 90-minute game and it’s not over until the whistle blows. Composure at the back, not making mistakes, not losing it — I think they understand that.”
Though the four players who make up the defense are part of four different classes — Fernandez is a freshman, Lindsey a sophomore, Castello a junior and Norman a senior — they move and adjust with nigh-on perfect harmony. The Cougars don’t score a lot compared to some teams left in the tournament, ranking 60th in the nation at 2.24 goals per game, but that matters little when they aren’t conceding.
The NAIA National Championship begins Thursday for the Cougars. Three games separate them from their first-ever national title. The stakes may be different, but the preparation for ninth-ranked Bellevue, who in August handed the Cougars one of their two losses this season, remains the same.
“We’re not really trying to focus on any particular player individually,” Norman said. “We’re just focusing on ourselves and how we can be a better team. We’re not really looking at their players and how good they are. I think we’re just trying to keep ourselves nice and solid at the back.”
Norman and Fernandez’s nationalities are the same, as have been their defensive performances in the 2020 season. It’s little surprise that their mindsets also mimic one another heading into the biggest game of Columbia’s season.
“We don’t focus too much on opposition, we focus on ourselves, we believe in our ability,” Fernandez said. “As a team, we showed that against top sides. We won’t change too much, we’re still stubborn at the back, we’re always hard to break down.”