There is little variety in the images that leap to mind at the mention of piranhas. Splashing, scarlet waters. Untamable, unerring killers with a devastating bite. Hungry and unfazed by whom their victim happens to be.
Inevitably, inescapably, an encounter that brings about an untimely end to your day should you be unfortunate enough to tumble into their waters.
So how did a group of five Columbia College women’s basketball players — Bria Jones, Allison Stiers, Sofia Popp, Kamryn Mennemeyer and Kaitlin Benson — come to be nicknamed the Piranhas?
In short, it was a mindset that Columbia coach Taylor Possail wanted to instill in the five players on his bench.
“Coach P told us, ‘When we see blood in the water, that’s when the piranhas come,’” junior guard Jones said. “When we get up and pressure people, we’re kind of attacking people and forcing them to turn and turn the ball over.”
The attacking mentality was exactly what Columbia needed.
Past the midpoint of their regular season, the Cougars had limped to a 7-4 record, won by their narrowest margin ever against crosstown rival Stephens and been hit with a two-week COVID-19 quarantine that postponed five of their games.
In a trying situation, Columbia coach Taylor Possail saw an opportune moment to change the structure of the team and the direction of Columbia’s season. Possail surprised even himself by dusting off a concept he had used years ago while coaching youth basketball. An AAU team he coached had a couple of “super high energy players off the bench,” he said, the kind who “just flew around and made plays.”
Columbia needed that energy.
So Possail and his staff started to toss around the idea of splitting up their 10 rotation players based on their specific strengths, creating two units — the starting five and the Piranhas.
“I didn’t really know if it would work at this level,” Possail said. “You get yourself in a global pandemic, you’re coming in and out of quarantine then your backs are against the wall. You’ve gotta try funky things and this happened to be just one of them.”
What started out as a way to raise diminished spirits, freshen the tactical direction of the program and highlight the duties of a particular subset of the roster metamorphosed into something far bigger.
It changed Columbia’s season.
“That was totally new to us, we didn’t really have that in the first part of the season,” Stiers said. “At first, we were kind of unsure about it. But then we just kind of took it and ran with it and it has worked out really well for us. We’re clicking together, and I think we’re finally learning how to play with each other.”
Out of quarantine and on the final stretch to its American Midwest Conference final appearance, nobody escaped the razor-sharp bite of Columbia’s Piranhas.
In the six games that separated its forced break and the championship game, the Piranhas scored 210 points. Opposition benches over that same period managed just 35.
One reason is the stark contrast in playing styles between Columbia’s starting five and the group that comes off the bench.
“The first group is the more steady group, they’re going to play a certain pace that’s a little bit more safe, steady,” Possail said. “With (the Piranhas), this group has played extremely aggressive. They’ve turned the tide for us in a lot of games.
“Now all of a sudden, you have a completely different group on the floor that’s flying around and challenging you and playing aggressively. It’s really challenging for our opponents to deal with two different styles like that.”
But unpredictability and energy alone seldom win basketball games.
The secondary group pairs two of Columbia’s most effective defenders in Jones and Mennemeyer. It has the ability to break quickly with Popp’s pace and Benson’s passing. On top of that, it includes a guard that can’t stop scoring in Stiers.
Jones said that every member of the Piranhas are good defenders, which is true, but she and Mennemeyer have had the biggest influence on the group’s defensive success. Jones, true to the Piranha nickname, is fast and aggressive often operating a high press. Mennemyer, meanwhile, is Columbia’s tallest player at 6-foot-2 and is a menace defending the paint.
On offense, Stiers led the scoring in Columbia’s final regular-season game, AMC quarterfinal and semifinal matchups with 22, 23 and 16 points, respectively, despite coming off the bench in all three games.
In those same three games, Popp and Benson combined for 15 assists, nearly a third of the team‘s total.
It has been an extraordinary team effort from the Cougars to extend their season to the NAIA Tournament. But even more impressively, it is an astoundingly young team, with relatively little experience on the court.
The piranhas’ rotation includes four sophomores, with Bria Jones the lone junior and de facto captain of the outfit.
“Not very many of us girls had playing time last year,” Stiers said. “I think me and Bria were really the only ones that had playing time out of us five.”
In Columbia’s AMC championship game, which it lost 66-56 to No. 18 Lyon College, the Cougars started as many freshmen as seniors. Over the course of the 40 minutes, six underclassmen featured, as compared to four upperclassmen, accounting for 134 minutes of play in the final, double that of the juniors and seniors.
Heading into its national championship bid with an opening-round matchup Friday against Mid-America Christian, Possail is not worried about his team’s relative inexperience on the big stage.
“I actually feel less worried about this group than I normally would,” Possail said. “Because some of this is unexpected. I know that might seem like coach speak, but the reality is that I’m viewing this as such a bonus experience at this point, that I keep telling the girls, ‘Just go play. Let’s enjoy this.’ Of course, the goal is to win the championship and I think this team is capable of getting hot and making some noise and challenging people.”
It’s no surprise that Possail believes his bench could be the difference maker.
“(Mid-America Christian) don’t necessarily go to the bench a lot,” Possail said. “It’s gonna be an opportunity for us, for our bench to really show our depth and really show how critical they are.”
The Piranhas have had little issue finding that killer touch in the latter half of the season, but the national championship is a different animal.
The five Columbia players that sit out the opening minutes Friday could very well be the reason their team progresses to the final stage in Sioux City, Iowa. Like they have since Feb. 8, they’ll patiently sit and wait for their chance to strike.
“We’re out here to attack you,” Stiers said. “We’re coming for a national title.”