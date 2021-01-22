Isaiah Livers matched his season high with 22 points, Eli Brooks added 11 and No. 7 Michigan relied on a staunch defense to beat Purdue on Friday night in West Lafayette, Ind.
The Wolverines (13-1, 8-1 Big Ten) maintained their stranglehold on the conference lead by winning their fifth straight in the series.
Trevion Williams had 14 points and 11 rebounds for the Boilermakers, who never led as their four-game winning streak came to an end. Purdue (11-6, 5-4) played without guard Sasha Stefanovic, its top 3-point shooter, after he tested positive for COVID-19.
Michigan took full advantage of absence by limiting Purdue to 32.1% shooting and shutting out the Boilermakers from 3-point range in the first half as they took a 34-21 lead.
Purdue made its first two 3s in the second half and cut the deficit to 42-32 with 14:58 to play. But the Wolverines answered with six straight points.
No. 10 Arizona 66, Utah 54: Aari McDonald scored 20 points, Bendu Yeaney added a season-high 14 and No. 10 Arizona held off Utah for a Pac-12 victory in Tuscon, Ariz.
Yeaney had 11 points, three rebounds and two steals in the second quarter when the Wildcats (11-2, 9-2) recovered from a sluggish start. The Wildcats took a 19-point lead midway through the fourth quarter before Utah used a 10-run to get back in the game.
Arizona scored the final six points, four on McDonald free throws, after Utah closed to 60-54 with 57 seconds remaining.
McDonald, who added four assists, has scored in double figures in 79 straight games, the longest active streak in NCAA Division I. Washington’s Kelsey Plum holds the Pac-12 record at 83.
Kemery Martin had 11 points and Niyah Becker had 10 for the Utes (3-9, 2-9), who shot 42 percent. Utes’ leading scorer Brynna Maxwell, averaging 13.3 points a game, had six points and did not score until the first minute of the fourth quarter.
Cate Reese had 11 points and nine rebounds for Arizona, which shot 42 percent from the field and turned 29 Utah turnovers into 21 points. The Utes had 22 turnovers in a 77-60 loss to Arizona on Dec. 20.
Arizona made only three of its first 18 field goal attempts as Utah took an 11-8 lead behind five points from Martin. Yeaney, a junior transfer from Indiana, had seven points in a 14-2 run over the final five minutes of the second quarter for a 30-20 halftime lead.
No. 13 Oregon 58, Washington State 50: Sedona Prince scored 14 points, Taylor Mikesell added 11 — including four free throws in the closing seconds — and No. 13 Oregon beat Washington State in Eugene, Ore.
Washington State's Cherilyn Molina hit a 3-pointer to make it 44-all with 4:09 to play, but Te-Hina Paopao answered with a layup 19 seconds later as Oregon scored 10 of the next 12 points to take an eight-point lead with 27 seconds remaining. WSU missed seven consecutive field-goal attempts over than span and the Ducks made 10 of 12 from the free-throw line in the final three minutes.
Charlisse Leger-Walker led Washington State (7-4, 5-4 Pac-12) with 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals. She went into the game No. 2 among freshmen nationally in scoring (19.7 per game) and leads the Pac-12 in steals (3.0). No freshman has ever finished the season as the conference's leading scorer.
Krystal Leger-Walker hit a 3-pointer to spark a 12-0 run that made it 12-2 with 1:28 left in the first quarter. Washington State didn’t trail again until Angela Dugalic made a layup to give the Ducks a 40-38 lead with 9:33 left in the game. The Cougars, who led for nearly 28 minutes on Friday, led for 31 minutes in a 69-65 loss to Oregon (10-3, 8-3) on Dec. 21.
The Cougars have lost three in a row since they beat then-No. 7 Arizona 71-69 in overtime on Jan. 10, helping them make their first ever appearance in the AP poll at No. 25. Washington State lost overtime games at Southern California and at No. 6 UCLA last weekend.
Oregon's Nyara Sabally left the game early in the fourth quarter with an apparent left ankle injury but returned, with a noticeable limp, midway through the period. The 6-foot-5 redshirt sophomore, and the younger sister of Satou — the No. 2 pick in the 2020 WNBA draft out of Oregon — sat out each of the last two seasons due to ACL injuries to her right knee.
No. 6 UCLA 70, No. 5 Stanford: Charisma Osborne had 24 points, eight rebounds and three steals and No. 6 UCLA handed No. 5 Stanford its second straight loss in Santa Cruz, Calif.
Michaela Onyenwere added 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (9-2, 7-2 Pac-12), Natalie Chou had 12, and Emily Bessoir 11.
Stanford (11-2, 8-2), then ranked No. 1, lost 77-72 in overtime at Colorado on Sunday.
Kiana Williams led the Cardinal with 19 points and five assists. Francesca Belibi had 14 points, Haley Jones added 12 points and five rebounds, and Lexie Hull had 11 points and six rebounds.
UCLA blew an 11-point lead in the second half, with Stanford rallying to tie at 66 with 1:47 remaining. Osborne hit two free throws with 1:23 remaining to put the Bruins back in front for good.
The Cardinal had a chance to tie or win in the final seconds, but Belibi committed the team’s 14th turnover with 13 seconds left and UCLA put the game away at the free throw line.