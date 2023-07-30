Noah Anderson putts toward the hole at the Columbia Golf Championship on Sunday at Columbia Country Club. Players faced hot temperatures and cloudless skies as they played their way through 18 holes. Anderson finished 10th in the Open Division at 8-over 151.
Blake Sykes putts after evaluating the slope of the green while Noah Anderson watches at the Columbia Golf Championship on Sunday at Columbia Country Club. The tournament took place at the Country Club of Missouri on Saturday and moved to Columbia Country Club for its final day Sunday.
Noah Anderson putts toward the hole at the Columbia Golf Championship on Sunday at Columbia Country Club. Players faced hot temperatures and cloudless skies as they played their way through 18 holes. Anderson finished 10th in the Open Division at 8-over 151.
Blake Sykes putts after evaluating the slope of the green while Noah Anderson watches at the Columbia Golf Championship on Sunday at Columbia Country Club. The tournament took place at the Country Club of Missouri on Saturday and moved to Columbia Country Club for its final day Sunday.
Sean Minor birdied three of his last four holes Sunday to cap a dominant performance at the Columbia Golf Championship. Minor turned in a 2-under 69 to finish the two-round event at 5-under 138, earning him the Open Division title. Sunday's final round took place at Columbia Country Club after Saturday's opening round at Country Club of Missouri.
Minor finished 10 strokes ahead of John Moore (73) and Kanon Kendrick (72), who tied for second place.