Sean Minor birdied three of his last four holes Sunday to cap a dominant performance at the Columbia Golf Championship. Minor turned in a 2-under 69 to finish the two-round event at 5-under 138, earning him the Open Division title. Sunday's final round took place at Columbia Country Club after Saturday's opening round at Country Club of Missouri.

Minor finished 10 strokes ahead of John Moore (73) and Kanon Kendrick (72), who tied for second place.

