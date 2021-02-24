D.J. Stewart Jr. scored 15 points, Abdul Ado had 11 and Mississippi State jumped out early and cruised to a victory over South Carolina on Wednesday night.
Tolu Smith added nine points and 13 rebounds for Mississippi State (13-11, 7-8 Southeastern Conference). Iverson Molinar also chipped in nine points. Stewart added five assists and Ado had eight rebounds and three blocks.
Keyshawn Bryant scored 14 points for South Carolina (5-12, 3-10), which has lost six straight. AJ Lawson had 10 points. The duo entered averaging a combined 35.5 points per SEC game, which is the third-ranked tandem in league play.
(25) Tennessee 70, Vanderbilt 58: Victor Bailey Jr. made 5-of-8 3-pointers and finished with 21 points as Tennessee beat in-state rival Vanderbilt to sweep the season series.
Tennessee (16-6, 9-6 SEC) won its eight straight in the series and 10th in the last 11 games between the teams.
Jaden Springer added 20 points for the Vols, and Yves Pons had 10 points and 10 rebounds.
(20) Arkansas 81, (6) Alabama 66: Freshman Jaylin Williams scored 10 of his season-high 13 points during a decisive run and Arkansas beat Alabama.
It was the Razorbacks' first win at home over a ranked team in three years.
Williams keyed the 17-2 run that turned a six-point deficit into a nine-point lead with less than 10 minutes to play. He was one of five Arkansas players to finish in double figures for Arkansas (18-5, 10-4 SEC). Justin Smith scored 11, Jalen Tate and J.D Notae had 12 apiece and Moses Moody led all scorers with 24, 16 of which came from the free-throw line.
Top 25
North Carolina State 68, (15) Virginia 61: DJ Funderburk scored nine of his 14 points in the second half and North Carolina State opened a big lead and held off Virginia for its fourth straight Atlantic Coast Conference road victory.
Cam Hayes led the Wolfpack with 16 points and Shakeel Moore had 12 for N.C. State (11-9, 7-8 ACC), which last won four in a row on the road in the last two games of 1980-81 season and the first two the following season.
Sam Hauser led Virginia with 21 points and Jay Huff had 19 points and 11 rebounds, but the Cavaliers (15-6, 11-4) lost their third straight for the first time since the 2016-17 season. They were outscored 30-16 in the paint, 17-6 off the bench and led for just 48 seconds.
(13) Creighton 77, DePaul 53: Marcus Zegarowski, Christian Bishop and Denzel Mahoney scored 13 points apiece and Creighton made fast work of DePaul in a win.
The Bluejays (17-5, 13-4 Big East) have won seven of their last eight games, including four straight.
DePaul (4-11, 2-11) sustained its most lopsided loss since a 38-point defeat to Providence last March.