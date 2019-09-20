The Missouri Amputee Golf Association is asking for donations for scholarship funds, hole sponsors and door prizes for the Show-Me Classic Golf Tournament from Sept. 27-29 at the Lake of the Woods in Columbia.
This marks the 10th annual golf outing where the Missouri Amputee Golf Association has had scholarship availability. Any amputee or family member of an amputee will be eligible to apply for the scholarship.
The tournament consists of a four person scramble on Friday and a 36-hole stroke play for amputees and guests. Associate members of the Amputee Association are welcome to play as a guest.
Hole sponsors are as follows:
$200.00 for a hole sponsorship only.
$260.00 for scramble registration for one person.
$320.00 for scramble registration for two people.
$380.00 for scramble registration for three people.
$440.00 for scramble registration for four people.
Door prizes will be for scramble participants.