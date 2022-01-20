The new year continues to be belligerent to Stephens basketball, as the Stars took their sixth straight loss and dropped its game to Missouri Baptist 65-56. Stephens is now 2-25 against the Spartans all-time, with its last win against Missouri Baptist coming in January of 2017.
“One loss in a row, two losses in a row, six wins in a row. We just have to embrace the process,” Stars coach Andre Bell said. “That’s the only thing that matters for us. We will be fine because we got to work. So we just got to embrace the process and continue to get better.”
Thursday night’s game saw the Stars’ best performance since returning from their COVID-19 outbreak, which caused two of their games to be forfeited.
The Stars’ wheels came off in the third quarter with the Spartans going on a 14-0 run. Tionne Taylor scored 12 of those 14 points.
Taylor finished with 31 points, going 8-16 from the field and 3-6 from behind the arc. Taylor went 12 of 17 from the free-throw line. The Stars had all but two players commit at least three fouls, combining for 30 total.
The Spartans made the Stars pay at the line, going 23-33 from the charity stripe. Although the Spartans gave up 25, Missouri Baptist kept all of its players on the court only giving up 18 points from the foul line.
“I just think that’s two teams trying to get out there trying to compete, but on our end, we got to play better without fouling,” Bell said.
Three Stars ended the night on the bench. Emily Toland, Marveen Ross and Myliaha Ezeofor all fouled out in the second half.
“We got to do a good job of going back and watching the video,” Bell said. “And we can take the refs out of the game by just being in position. The refs are going to call the games. We can’t control that. We got to keep playing one possession at a time and we’ll fix that.”
“I think what we’re going to try and do is call out more fouls in practice,” Stars guard Allison Moore said. “So when we come in, we aren’t selling as much because we will call them in practice.”
After starting the season 6-3 in 2021, the Stars have yet to win a game in 2022. They currently sit 6-9 overall and 2-6 in American Midwest Conference play. Stephens is currently in a dogfight for the final spot in the conference tournament, which begins Feb. 27.
“To get out of the losing streak, I think we have to continue what we were doing,” Moore said. “I think today was a good try executing what we have to do to get where we’re going for sure.”
Moore led Stephens with 20 points, being the only Star in double figures. Ross finished with nine points.
Thursday’s matchup was the first of five straight home games for the Stars. Stephens’ next game is against Hannibal-LaGrange at 1 p.m. Saturday at Silverthorne Arena. The following four games are against William Woods next Thursday, Health Sciences and Pharmacy on Jan. 29 and Feb. 3 against Central Baptist.
“You know, it’s good to play at home. It’s good to play on the road. It’s just good to be able to play,” Bell said. “I’m just happy to be out here playing but I’m also happy that we get a chance to get better, and that’s the most important part to me, home or away.”