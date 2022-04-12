Missouri baseball beat Western Illinois 9-1.
The Tigers were lead by Trevor Austin who went 3-3 with a home run and three RBI. Missouri managed to record 14 hits, with 11 different batters getting on base.
On the mound, it was a variety of arms that helped keep the Leathernecks at bay. Six different pitchers got into the game for the Tigers, and not a single one allowed an earned run.
Missouri advances to 19-11 on the year breaking a three game losing streak.
The Tigers’ next game will be the start of a three-game series against Kentucky Thursday at Taylor Stadium.
Columbia College men’s golf takes WBU Spring Classic
Columbia College men’s golf won its second tournament this season, posting 7-over-par 583 in the WBU Spring Classic at Cherokee Village South Course in Cherokee Village, Arkansas.
After the first round, the Cougars were in first by two strokes. Thanks to a 1 under second round, Columbia won by 12 strokes.
The Cougars’ top golfers on the individual leaderboard were Kanon Kendrick, Hunter Parker and Noah Wilson; all three carded a 2-over 146 and finished tied for third.
Kendrick and Parker had a strong round on Day 2, shooting 3 under and 1 under, respectively.
Blue Mountain College’s Lasse Hoyer and Williams Baptist’s Chance Matthews shared the individual title after signing for 144 at the event.
Columbia’s Pedro Marchioni posted 147 at the event and placed tied for seventh, Cameron VanLeer carded 152 and was tied for 18th.
The Cougars will compete in the AMC Championships, starting May 2 at Big Creek Golf Club in Mountain Home, Arkansas.
CC baseball wins 12th straight, beats Park on the road
Columbia College baseball’s three-run ninth inning helped secure the victory against Park, defeating the Pirates 11-7 on Tuesday in Parkville.
Heading into the ninth, the Cougars (30-5, 10-2 American Midwest Conference) were up 8-7 against Park (18-12). In the final inning, Columbia scored three runs on three hits, including two runs on an Andrew Paten single.
In the bottom half of the inning, Paten pitched a three up, three down frame, securing the Cougars’ 12th straight victory.
Offense was the name of the game, Columbia had five players record at least one RBI and used seven different pitchers.
Meanwhile, the Pirates had five different batters register at least one RBI and utilized five pitchers.
Park outhit Columbia 13-9 but walked six Cougars hitters in the loss.
Columbia’s next matchup will be against rival William Woods at 6 p.m. Friday in Columbia.
Stephens doubleheader with UHSP pushed to next week
Tuesday’s scheduled doubleheader between Stephens and Health Sciences & Pharmacy will have to wait until noon this upcoming Tuesday because of inclement weather in the St. Louis area.
The doubleheader was supposed to end Stephens final road trip of the season, with the Stars initially scheduled to play their final eight games in Columbia.
The Stars will now play their final ten games in ten days, starting with at 2 p.m. Thursday for a doubleheader against Principia, followed by a doubleheader against Columbia College Friday.