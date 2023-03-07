Missouri men’s and women’s diving began competition Tuesday at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships in Minneapolis, as divers aim to punch their tickets to the NCAA Championships.
After the first day of competition, the MU women’s team sits in fifth place with seven points, while the men’s team is in sixth with three points. Both teams trail Texas after the Longhorns won both events Tuesday and earned four individual NCAA berths.
Hoping to earn their first career bids, MU’s Kamryn Wong and Kayla Wilson competed in the women’s 3-meter dive.
Wong placed 10th with 637 points, just missing the top-nine benchmark for automatic qualification. After finishing 23rd last year, Wilson was knocked out in the preliminary round, finishing 33rd with 260.25 points.
On the men’s side, freshman Collier Dyer placed 14th as the lone Tiger in the 1-meter with 624.05 points. Dyer previously qualified eighth in the prelims with 337.45 points.
Former MU diver Takuto Endo, now diving for Texas A&M, missed the championship round of the men’s 1-meter by a tenth of a point. The junior will compete in the men’s 3-meter Wednesday. He earned an NCAA berth with Missouri last year.
Competition resumes Wednesday, with Wong and Wilson competing in the women’s 1-meter and Dyer and senior Carlo Lopez competing in the men’s 3-meter.
CC basketball teams bow out in first round of national tournaments
Columbia College men’s basketball lost to Morningside University (Iowa) 81-77 in the opening round of the NAIA Championships.
Senior guard Tony Burks led the Cougars with 21 points on 50% shooting from the field.
The Cougars lost in the opening round in 2018, their most recent national tournament appearance.
Columbia College women’s basketball also lost in the first round of the NAIA Championships, falling to Concordia (Neb.) 77-50 in Crestview Hills, Kentucky.
Columbia’s Taysha Rushton scored 26 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field with eight rebounds and two steals, while Kristin Vieselmeyer added 12 points and five rebounds in the loss.
CC baseball splits doubleheader with Trolls
Columbia College baseball picked up a win and loss Tuesday afternoon against Trinity Christian. The Cougars defeated the Trolls 10-6 in the first game, while the Trolls evened the series with a 12-8 win in the second.
The Cougars took control of Game 1 early with a two-run homer from Tyler Renn. Riley Poulton followed that by driving in another run to take a 3-0 lead at the end of the first inning.
Trinity Christian went on a scoring streak in the fourth and fifth innings, beginning with a homer from Nick Anderson. The Trolls tacked on scoring plays with a triple, double and two singles to push themselves to a 6-4 lead.
Columbia fought back in the bottom of the fifth, tallying six RBI off two singles and two doubles, solidifying its win. Travis Bassford pitched 3.1 innings, picking up six strikeouts.
Game 2 looked like it would follow a similar storyline. Columbia started off with homers from Indy Stanley, Devyn Lopez and Canton Sharp to take a 6-0 lead by the end of the second inning.
However, Trinity fought back to push to an 8-6 lead for the Trolls in the middle of the fourth.
Lopez scored another two runners with a single to center field to tie the game, but it was the last scoring play for the Cougars. Trinity scored four unanswered to take Game 2.