Missouri men’s and women’s diving began competition Tuesday at the NCAA Zone D Diving Championships in Minneapolis, as divers aim to punch their tickets to the NCAA Championships.

After the first day of competition, the MU women’s team sits in fifth place with seven points, while the men’s team is in sixth with three points. Both teams trail Texas after the Longhorns won both events Tuesday and earned four individual NCAA berths.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying journalism and Spanish Reach me at zachbott@mail.missouri.edu

  • Sports reporter, spring 2023 Studying sports journalism Reach me at alh763@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • Christian Riley Dutcher is a sports journalist for the Columbia Missourian. Reach the sports desk by emailing sports@columbiamissourian.com.

Recommended for you