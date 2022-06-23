Missouri’s men’s golf’s Dawson Meek knocked off two more opponents in the Missouri Amateur Championship on Thursday at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis. If he manages the same again Friday, he’ll have a spot in the final.
The redshirt sophomore took down Zach Decker of Crystal City in the Round of 32, 2 and 1. His second match of the day, against Central Missouri alum Zachary Vandolah, went to the wire.
Trailing 2 down at the turn, Meek won both the par-3 13th and 16th with pars to square the game. All square stepping on to the par-4 18th, Meek made birdie to advance to the state quarterfinals.
Next up: a 1-on-1 edition of the Border War.
Meek will face Kansas junior Hank Lierz at 8:18 a.m Friday at Bellerive for a spot in the final four, which is to begin after the conclusion of the last match from the morning’s play.
YuTa Tsai, who played with Meek at Missouri last season but was suspended from the team June 14 following an arrest for allegedly taking photos of a woman using a bathroom, also advanced to the quarterfinals.
In the Round of 32, Tsai defeated Nixa’s Addison White 2 and 1 in a match that only had five halved holes. Next up was Illinois State sophomore Alex McCullam, who Tsai defeated 5 and 4 in the Round of 16.
Next up for Tsai is Missouri State golfer Alex Locke, who he’ll face at 8:09 a.m.
Although five current and former Columbia College golfers made it into the knockout stage of the tournament, Hunter Parrish was the last Cougar standing Thursday morning.
Parrish bowed out in the Round of 16 to 2016 champion Sam Migdal, who won 1 up. Over 18 holes, Parrish and Migdal halved 15 holes, including every hole on the front nine.
Earlier in the day, Parrish defeated Adam Pfeiffer 2 and 1.
Former Rock Bridge standout Hudson Dubinski’s tournament ended in the Round of 32 to Missouri-St. Louis senior Joel Sylven, who won 7 and 6.