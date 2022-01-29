On its last leg and needing a couple fantastic routines to stand a chance, Missouri gymnastics all-arounder Sienna Schreiber and beam specialist Helen Hu each scored clutch 9.900s on the beam to end its final event and give MU a chance to claim victory.
If Kentucky's last floor routine went poorly, the Tigers stood a chance to escape an incredible night from the Wildcats with a win in their first SEC matchup. Unfortunately for the Tigers, the finisher for the Wildcats on Saturday was back-to-back SEC Gymnast of the Week Raena Worley.
Though the No. 10-ranked Tigers managed to put up their best scoring meet since 2010, early faults and a lack of exceptional performances led to their first loss of the season against No. 12 Kentucky 197.450-196.875.
The Wildcats' confidence and consistency set them apart from the Tigers, as well as the phenomenal performance of Worley.
Before Worley stuck the landing on her final acro and finished off the Tigers, she had already put together a performance that showcased just how important she is to the Wildcats' success. After her beam performance she not only paced both teams in every single event, claimed her third straight all-around victory with 39.750 total points and scored a career high 9.950 on the uneven bars, she had registered the best all-around performance by a Wildcat since 1996 and fourth best all-time.
Aside from Worley, Kentucky (2-1, 1-1 SEC) had all the tools to overcome Missouri (5-1, 0-1). While there were certainly standouts, such as four 9.900s on top of Worley's, Kentucky's greatest strength came from its clean performance across its entire lineup. Kentucky's lack of mistakes stood apart from Missouri, which pressured itself with a couple poor performances early on and cost it crucial ground it never got back.
Relying on a variety of talented freshmen and experienced upperclassmen, the Tigers reached their highest total of the season in spite of a weak start on the uneven bars. Sophomore Amaya Marshall and freshman Grace Anne Davis each scored 9.625 for the Tigers with unstable landings and gave the Wildcats ground that they wouldn't relinquish.
"I was pleased with our performance tonight, lots of improvement and great energy," Missouri coach Shannon Welker said in a news release. "We had contributions from so many people tonight. ... We do need to clean up landings to maximize our ability and reach the team goals we are capable (of) this year."
After the transition to the beam and floor events, the Tigers recovered their confidence and responded with a 0.475 improvement in the second half. The keys to this transition were freshman Amari Celestine and Jocelyn Moore, who ended the Tigers' third event with a 9.900 and a 9.925, respectively. Moore's dazzling performance was Missouri's highest scoring performance of the night and her career-high on the floor.
Celestine, who performed in three events for the Tigers, recovered from a slip on the uneven bars to record two 9.900s on the floor and vault.
Schreiber, Missouri's only representative on the 2021 All-SEC list, scored 39.375 total points while scoring nothing below a 9.800.
MU next competes at 6 p.m. Friday at home against Florida.