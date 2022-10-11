Missouri men’s golf took second at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate Open on the back of a winning performance from Jack Lundin. The open, which ran from Sunday to Tuesday, featured teams from around the Southeast and Midwest.

While Lundin’s 13-under 203 was good enough to stake a joint claim to the top spot, he was not the only strong performer for the Tigers. Antonio Safa finished in a tie for fourth place with a 207, and Alfons Bondesson registered a 19th-place finish after shooting 214.

