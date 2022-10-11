Missouri men’s golf took second at the Bank of Tennessee Intercollegiate Open on the back of a winning performance from Jack Lundin. The open, which ran from Sunday to Tuesday, featured teams from around the Southeast and Midwest.
While Lundin’s 13-under 203 was good enough to stake a joint claim to the top spot, he was not the only strong performer for the Tigers. Antonio Safa finished in a tie for fourth place with a 207, and Alfons Bondesson registered a 19th-place finish after shooting 214.
The Tigers opened the tournament at 4 under after the first day and improved to 13 under by the end of Day 2. Missouri was able to jump Georgia Southern and Eastern Tennessee State on the final day, but it could not keep pace with eventual champion Cincinnati, which finished four strokes ahead of the Tigers.
Logan makes her mark as CC beats Culver-Stockton
Columbia College women’s soccer defeated Culver-Stockton 3-0 to extend its win streak to seven. The Cougars are now 8-3-1 on the season.
Abigail Logan made a big mark on the game, scoring in the 48th and 58th minute to put the icing on the cake for the Cougars.
Logan has four goals on the season.
Columbia’s defense was exceptional, only letting the Wildcats have one shot on goal.
The Cougars next host Missouri Baptist at noon Saturday.
Durdle’s hat trick lifts Columbia College men’s soccer to victory
No. 20 Columbia College men’s soccer knocked off American Midwest Conference foe Hannibal-LaGrange 3-1 — all of which came courtesy of Nathan Durdle’s first three goals of the season.
Columbia (6-3-3, 3-1) struck first, with Durdle opening the scoring in the 11th minute off an assist from Nick Brandt. The Cougars outshot Hannibal 12-5 in the first half, but the Trojans limited the damage to reach the half down just 1-0.
The Cougars kept the offensive pressure up in the second half, outshooting Hannibal 13-2 in the period. Durdle notched his second goal of the night in the 56th minute, giving Columbia a 2-0 lead and threatening to pull away. But the Trojans finally got on the board in the 65th minute to cut the deficit to one.
Columbia pulled away late, with Durdle capping off his hat trick in the 83rd minute with an assist from Joey Spotanski to solidify the victory.
The Cougars go for their third win in a row at home Saturday against Missouri Baptist.