Northern Iowa softball fifth-year senior Sammey Bunch stepped up to the plate Saturday night in the bottom of the sixth inning against Iowa State. The stakes were high — two runners on, two outs in a tied NCAA Tournament elimination game.
Under the lights at Mizzou Softball Stadium, in the early summer humidity with the University Hospital illuminated in the distance through the jet-black night, Bunch took position in the right-handed batter’s box.
The pitch came in from Cyclone Karlie Charles. Bunch checked her swing.
She was being intentionally walked.
“I kind of suspected in that situation that they were gonna put me on and roll the dice,” Bunch, a Fatima High School graduate from Frankenstein, Missouri, said. “I saw their head coach pop up in the dugout and look at the pitcher and catcher. … It kind of sucks getting the bat taken out of your hand, but I understand why they did it.”
That intentional walk turned out to be the last at-bat of Bunch’s collegiate career. Her walk loaded the bases, but the next batter struck out to end the inning. Iowa State won the do-or-die game 4-3 off Carli Spelhaug’s solo shot to left in the top of the seventh.
The Cyclones had already seen the damage Bunch could do, which was perhaps the reason to intentionally walk her. This was the second meeting between the two teams in the Columbia Regional, the first an 8-0 run-rule victory for Northern Iowa on Friday. In that game, Bunch knocked out a three-run shot that cleared the right-field wall.
Her 59th career home run gave the former Comet the career home runs record for the Missouri Valley Conference. In attendance, just an hour northwest of her hometown, were family and friends who had not seen her play in person for Northern Iowa.
“I’m just so grateful that they all got to come this weekend and finally see me play,” Bunch said Friday. “For a lot of them, it’s a first over my five years, so I’m just so grateful and humbled by the opportunity to enjoy this experience.”
Because of NCAA COVID-19 protocols, Bunch was unable to see her family and friends following her record-setting performance. She did, however, get flooded with messages.
“My phone was blowing up with a lot of texts,” Bunch said. “It was very humbling for sure. It meant so much for me that all those people came to watch me. In the back of my mind, I kind of knew that was probably going to be my last weekend. … Just knowing that, (it) was really special to have all those people there.”
UNI coach Ryan Jacobs said Bunch was excited to be back in her home state for the regional tournament.
“Sammey was just excited to be here,” Jacobs said Friday. “She’s been focusing on her teammates the entire year. I don’t think she makes the moment any bigger than it needs to be.”
Bunch’s hometown of Frankenstein, which she affectionately labeled as “really, really, really small,” has embraced her as a local celebrity. Her community is a place where Sunday church services double as mini family reunions, and she said she enjoys being part of it.
“It’s very humbling to me when I’m out in the community, and I see little girls come up to me and ask me questions about softball,” Bunch said. “I also give a lot of hitting lessons, up until this summer, (it) will be my first summer not living at home, so it’ll be my first summer not giving hitting lessons to local kids.”
“I enjoy it,” she added. “All of it. Working with little kids in the community, helping them get better, and they get to work with me, which I hope they enjoy.”
On a stressful Selection Sunday, Bunch figured that there were three regional options for Northern Iowa: Oklahoma State, Arkansas or Missouri. By the time Columbia had been named as the host site for the No. 8 seed Tigers, the other two regions on Bunch’s list had already been announced.
It was either Missouri or the Panthers most likely weren’t going to be in the tournament.
Then, the Panthers saw their name appear on the screen. For the first time in program history, Northern Iowa earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament.
“Hearing our name called, especially as a three seed, that was really cool for us,” Bunch said. “We were all together, it was just very exciting, a lot of emotion and just pure joy.”
While Bunch and her teammates celebrated their tournament berth, the planning began back in Frankenstein. Bunch’s parents were watching the selection show and began contacting people in the area once Northern Iowa’s name was listed with Missouri, Iowa State and Illinois-Chicago.
“I heard from a lot of people (saying) congratulations that we made it,” Bunch said. “Then a lot of people were going to try to buy tickets, and at that point, they were only filling to 50% capacity, so they were hoping to get in because they didn’t know how fast they would sell out. Once they booked it up to that 100% capacity, it was really nice Friday night and our first game against Iowa State. I had so many people from Osage County there to see me, which was awesome.”
In Columbia, Bunch was coming back to a city that held memories from her past. Going to games as a kid while the Tigers were still in the Big 12 helped spur her to dream of playing at the highest level.
“Me and my dad went to a few (Missouri) games when I was younger,” Bunch said. “I dreamt of being a college athlete, and I always hoped I was good enough to play at that D-I level.”
Until she committed to play at that level, she questioned herself and her abilities. Bunch said that, if asked early on in her career whether she thought she would go on to hold the records that she now does, she probably would’ve said no.
“I was never really too sure of, ‘Am I really good enough? Do I belong there? Do I need to go somewhere smaller?’ But it all worked out,” she said.
Bunch isn’t alone in feeling that things worked out. Jacobs expressed his gratefulness at the opportunity to coach her and said that she left a legacy for his young team. Of the 10 players who started in the first game against Iowa State, seven were freshmen.
“She definitely rewrote the record books here at UNI and is somebody I’ll continue to talk about forever,” Jacobs said following the Saturday defeat. “Not just because she was a great player; she’s a great person. She has an unbelievable work ethic. … We saw a kid who was willing and able to buy into what we were doing, who was willing to go out there and play hard every single day, and we’ll take kids like that all day long.”
Bunch’s impact is also felt among her teammates. Third baseman Brooke Snider — who played side by side with shortstop Bunch throughout the season — said just how much she admired her teammate.
“It’s been a privilege to play with Sammey Bunch,” Snider said, fighting back tears after the loss. “It was nice to have her on that left side for me. ... It didn’t matter what jersey she was wearing, she did what she could and she broke as many records as she could. It’s just amazing what she did, and everyone should look up to her.”
As for her take on her record-setting time as a Panther, Bunch said she hopes that she has left behind a legacy of hard work and always looking to improve. She also said that she always worked for her teammates, and that they always worked for her.
“I hope I left a legacy of when you work really hard, and you just strive to get at least 1% better every day, good things will come,” Bunch said. “That’s always been my focus. … Just know that I came into practice and every game and I worked my butt off, and I always competed for my teammates. They had my back. I had their back. 100%, all the time.”