The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame released 14 people that will be honored at its enshrinement Nov. 14 in Columbia, CEO and executive director Byron Shive announced Wednesday. The list features former professional athletes, coaches and front office executives with prior connections to mid-Missouri.
Some of the prominent figures being honored are former NFL wide receiver and Missouri star Justin Gage, Central Methodist basketball coach Jeff Sherman and Missouri wrestling coach Brian Smith.
The event will include a reception followed by dinner at the Holiday Inn Executive Center. Tickets are $150 each, and registration for large groups up to 10 is available.
The official Class of 2022 list can be found here:
• Justin Gage – Jefferson City/University of Missouri/Chicago Bears & Tennessee Titans.
• Jeff Sherman – Former Central Methodist men’s basketball coach.
• Brian Smith – University of Missouri wrestling coach.
• Jill Nagel – Rock Bridge girls basketball coach.
• Kerwin Urhahn – Retired executive director of MSHSAA.
• Dale Labuary & the late Geary Labuary – Former Monroe City & California football coaches.
• Hermann High School Volleyball Program
• Chad Moller – Former MU Associate Director of Athletics-Strategic Communications.
• Mike Griggs – Former director of Columbia Parks & Recreation.
• Hickman High School Girls Swimming & Diving Era of 1979-1999
• Wendy Spratt – Columbia College softball coach
• Boonville’s 1974 State Championship Football Team
• Kent Fewell – Former Hickman baseball coach.
• Ron Lykins – Missouri wheelchair basketball coach.
• Blair Oaks High School’s 2006 & 2007 State Championship Baseball Teams
• Michelle Boyd – Truman State University head athletic trainer.
• Mexico High School Boys Track & Field Era of 1974-1979
• David Sturm – Longtime high school umpire and referee from Salisbury.
• Westran High School Softball Era of 1984-1999
• Tipton High School Boys Golf Era of 2003-2008
• Columbia Orthopaedic Group – John Q. Hammons Founder’s Award.