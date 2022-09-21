MU wrestling (copy)

Missouri wrestling coach Brian Smith gets a bath after the Tigers’ win at the Big 12 Championship on March 7 in Tulsa, Okla. Smith will be enshrined in the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame on Nov. 14. Other honorees include former Missouri wide receiver Justin Gage and former Central Methodist men’s basketball coach Jeff Sherman.

 Courtesy of MU athletics

The Missouri Sports Hall of Fame released 14 people that will be honored at its enshrinement Nov. 14 in Columbia, CEO and executive director Byron Shive announced Wednesday. The list features former professional athletes, coaches and front office executives with prior connections to mid-Missouri.

Some of the prominent figures being honored are former NFL wide receiver and Missouri star Justin Gage, Central Methodist basketball coach Jeff Sherman and Missouri wrestling coach Brian Smith.

