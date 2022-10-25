Missouri Sports Hall of Fame CEO and President Byron Shive announced Tuesday there has been a time change for this year’s Columbia enshrinement.

The reception will now start at noon Sunday, Nov. 20, and inductions will begin at 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Rock Bridge Football and Missouri Cross Country beat writer for Fall 2021. Reach me at j.boenitz@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

Recommended for you