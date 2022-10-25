Missouri Sports Hall of Fame CEO and President Byron Shive announced Tuesday there has been a time change for this year’s Columbia enshrinement.
The reception will now start at noon Sunday, Nov. 20, and inductions will begin at 1 p.m. at the Holiday Inn Executive Center in Columbia.
Fourteen people will be honored at the event, including former NFL wide receiver and Missouri star Justin Gage, former Central Methodist basketball coach Jeff Sherman and Missouri wrestling coach Brian Smith.
Tickets are $150 each, and registration for large groups of up to 10 people is available.
The full Class of 2022 can be found here:
• Justin Gage – Jefferson City/Missouri/Chicago Bears and Tennessee Titans
• Jeff Sherman – Former Central Methodist men’s basketball coach
• Brian Smith – Missouri wrestling coach
• Jill Nagel – Rock Bridge girls basketball coach
• Dr. Kerwin Urhahn – Retired executive director of MSHSAA
• Dale Labuary and the late Geary Labuary – Former Monroe City and California football coaches
• Hermann volleyball program
• Chad Moller – Former Missouri associate director of athletics strategic communications
• Mike Griggs – Former director of Columbia Parks and Recreation department
• Hickman girls swimming and diving era of 1979-99
• Wendy Spratt – Columbia College softball coach
• Boonville High School’s 1974 state championship football team
• Kent Fewell – Retired Hickman baseball coach
• Ron Lykins – University of Missouri wheelchair basketball coach
• Blair Oaks’ 2006 & 2007 state championship baseball teams
• Michelle Boyd – Truman State head athletic trainer
• Mexico High School boys track and field era of 1974-79
• David Sturm – Longtime high school umpire and referee from Salisbury
• Westran softball era of 1984-99
• Tipton boys golf era of 2003-08
• Columbia Orthopaedic Group – John Q. Hammons Founder’s Award