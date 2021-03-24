In San Antonio, Elle Ruffridge had a career-high 20 points with five 3-pointers, Jasmine Franklin had a double-double and fifth-seeded Missouri State is going to its second consecutive Sweet 16 in the women’s NCAA Tournament after knocking off Wright State 64-39 on Wednesday.
The Lady Bears (23-2) pulled away in the second half when Ruffridge had 17 of her points. Franklin had 11 points and 11 rebounds.
Missouri State went ahead on two tiebreaking free throws by Brice Calip with two minutes left in the second quarter before Mya Bhinhar swished a 3-pointer for a 24-19 halftime lead. Sydney Manning’s 3-pointer capped a 12-3 run to start the second half. That trio was also on the last Sweet 16 team.
Missouri State now has to play Stanford, the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA Tournament. Stanford beat the then-No. 11 seed Lady Bears in the Sweet 16 two years ago.
(2) Texas A&M 84, (7) Iowa State 82: In San Antonio, Jordan Nixon banked in a short jump shot at the buzzer in overtime, giving her a career-high 35 points and lifting Texas A&M to victory over Iowa State.
Nixon scored seven of A&M’s nine points in OT, pushing the Aggies (25-2) into the Sweet 16 for the third straight time. She also led the rally in the fourth quarter, scoring the last four points of regulation.
A 3 by Lexi Donarski put the Cyclones up by two with two minutes left in overtime, and Nixon tied it with a layup a few seconds later. Ciera Johnson blocked a layup by Ashley Joens with three seconds left before Nixon drove into the lane and threw up the game-winner.
The dramatic finish comes after the Aggies narrowly escaped an upset bid by No. 15 seed Troy in the first round. Texas A&M is chasing its second title in the 10th anniversary of its first one.
(6) Oregon 57, (3) Georgia 50: In San Antonio, Sedona Prince scored 22 points, Nyara Sabally took over late and Oregon beat Georgia to advance to its fourth straight Sweet 16.
Sabally scored six straight points — including a putback of her own missed shot — to break open a tie game and give the Ducks a 54-48 lead with less than a minute to go. She finished with 15 points, including 10 in the second half, and nine rebounds.
Oregon (15-8) is in the tournament for the 16th time overall, but this Ducks team came in less heralded than those led by Sabrina Ionescu, who missed out on her final chance at a national title last year because of the pandemic.
Jenna Staiti had 18 points and nine rebounds for Georgia (21-7), which was looking to reach its first Sweet 16 since 2013.
(2) Maryland 100, (7) Alabama 64: In San Antonio, Maryland and its offensive juggernaut are rolling fast and easy into the Sweet 16 as 19 points from Angel Reese helped the Terrapins overwhelm Alabama.
Maryland (27-2) came into the tournament with the nation’s highest-scoring offense and has yet to take its foot off the gas. The Terps are averaging 99 points in their two tournament wins after scoring 91.3 per game in the regular season.
Maryland hit the 100-point mark for the seventh time this season. The Terps also played aggressive, suffocating defense against the Crimson Tide.
Jasmine Walker led Alabama (17-10) with 23 points.