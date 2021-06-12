Missouri State Senior Games continue with soccer Saturday

The sounds of soccer balls being kicked and discussions of transfer rumors filled the air Saturday morning at Cosmopolitan Park in Columbia.
Seven teams kicked off the Missouri State Senior Games as the tournament was played for the first time since 2019.
One of those teams is Doran Fitness, led by former professional indoor soccer player Daryl Doran. It is based out of St. Charles and has been competing in the Show Me Games for 14 years.
The team rolled through the 2019 tournament in the over-50 division. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed them of the chance to go back-to-back in 2020 but the team is back and looking to triumph again in 2021 while having a good time.
“We are all excited to be back playing again in the Senior Games,” Chris Schenk, who assisted the opener in their game Saturday afternoon, said.
The team tries to get together to play every Sunday. “Any time we get a chance to come out and play together it’s a great time,” he said.
Another one of the teams competing is Man-Chest-Hair United from St. Louis. They were able to win their opening match Saturday morning in the blistering Columbia heat.
“We really missed this event, it’s great to be back in Columbia,” anointed team spokesperson Mike Black said.
After a disappointing showing in 2019, Black said the team is back with more reinforcements. “At this age, the more subs you have, the better,” he said.
The other big winner of the morning was KC International, which defeated Cafe Telegraph 3-1 while Libey’s Bigfoot and the U-City Reds played to a draw in the earliest game.
Players were not the only ones out at Cosmo Park. Each team had fans supporting their squads. One of those fans, Holly Ritter, was happy to be able to watch her husband Chris play again.
“After the break they had to take from playing, we are happy we get to enjoy watching him do something he loves again,” she said.
The Show Me State Games provide an opportunity for athletes throughout Missouri in all age groups throughout three weekends during the summer. This weekend, the senior age group will be competing in 22 events in locations all over Columbia.
Executive Director Dave Fox isexcited for the opportunity to put on the event again.
“It has been a difficult 2020 for everyone and to give the athletes a chance to compete again is great,” he said.
2021 will be the 37th edition of the games, all of which have been hosted in Columbia. Fox relishes the opportunity to return to the city.
“Columbia, Missouri, provides a great atmosphere for competitors throughout the state.”