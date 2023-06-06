The Missouri State Senior Games are set to run Thursday through Sunday over a host of different locations throughout Columbia. The event will offer 22 different sports for individuals aged 50 or older to compete for a gold medal.
The purpose of the games is to promote “a social, competitive, athletic and recreational activity for older adults,” according to the games’ website.
“Pre-registration looks positive and we are hopeful those numbers will increase with on-site registration,” executive director of the senior games Dave Fox said.
Following Olympic tradition, gold, silver and bronze medals will be awarded to the first-, second- and third-place winners, respectively, in each age division.
The first event is Thursday, with pickleball doubles set to begin at 8 a.m. at Albert Oakland Park. Pickleball singles will begin at 5 p.m.
On Friday, pickleball mixed doubles, golf and tennis singles start at 8 a.m., while tennis doubles start at 1 p.m. The golf tournament will take place at Lake of the Woods Golf Course, while tennis events will be held at Cosmo Park.
Also Friday, the washers competition will begin at 3 p.m. at Columbia Armory Sports and Recreation Center.
Archery at the Gans Creek Recreation Area, and bowling doubles at AMF Town and Country Lanes are among the sports that will kick off Saturday’s events, beginning at 9 a.m.
Various track and field, shooting, cycling and swimming competitions will take place Saturday and Sunday.