John Hiesberger, center, putts while Glen McDonald and Dan Punzak watch (copy)

John Hiesberger, center, putts while Glen McDonald and Dan Punzak watch during the Missouri State Senior Games on June 10, 2022, at Lake of the Woods Golf Course in Columbia. The 2023 senior games begin Thursday and run through Sunday.

 Margo Wagner/Missourian

The Missouri State Senior Games are set to run Thursday through Sunday over a host of different locations throughout Columbia. The event will offer 22 different sports for individuals aged 50 or older to compete for a gold medal.

The purpose of the games is to promote “a social, competitive, athletic and recreational activity for older adults,” according to the games’ website.

  Reporter for the Missourian, Summer 2023 