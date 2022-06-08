The Missouri State Senior Games commence Thursday in Columbia. The events will run through Sunday and take place at various schools and establishments throughout Columbia.
The senior games are an Olympics-style sports festival for people 50 years or older. Events include archery, basketball, bowling, cycling, darts, football, softball, golf, pickleball, racquetball, various races, shooting, swimming, tennis, volleyball and more.
The first competition is pickleball, starting at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse. All other events will take place throughout the weekend, with the exception of the swimming competition, which will be at Hickman on June 18-19.