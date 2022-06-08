Bob Cockerham serves the ball (copy)

Bob Cockerham serves the ball during the Missouri State Senior Games on June 10, 2021, in Columbia. The 2022 Missouri State Senior Games will begin at 8 a.m. Thursday with pickleball at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse. The Olympics-style event will run through Sunday, taking place at various schools and establishments in Columbia.

 Megan Matty/Missourian

The Missouri State Senior Games commence Thursday in Columbia. The events will run through Sunday and take place at various schools and establishments throughout Columbia.

The senior games are an Olympics-style sports festival for people 50 years or older. Events include archery, basketball, bowling, cycling, darts, football, softball, golf, pickleball, racquetball, various races, shooting, swimming, tennis, volleyball and more.

The first competition is pickleball, starting at 8 a.m. Thursday at the Columbia Sports Fieldhouse. All other events will take place throughout the weekend, with the exception of the swimming competition, which will be at Hickman on June 18-19.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • GA reporter, Summer 2022. Studying journalism at The University of Missouri. Reach me at johnbelfonte@umsystem.edu, or by cell phone at 816-820-4628

Recommended for you