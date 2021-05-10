Missouri Valley men’s soccer won its first NAIA National Championship with a 2-0 victory over Oklahoma Wesleyan on Monday in Columbia County, Georgia.
The Vikings (18-4-2) got goals from striker Kainan Dos Santos in the 39th and 87th minutes to put away the Eagles (21-3-1) in the title game. Head coach Vladimir Simic closed his 18th season in Marshall with his first national championship after two previous appearances in the national final, having been runner-up in 2017 and 2018.
Fourth-seeded Missouri Valley beat top seed and two-time defending national champion Central Methodist 4-2 in the semifinal round Saturday prior to Monday’s win. Third-seeded Columbia College lost to Oklahoma Wesleyan 3-0 in the other semifinal match Saturday.