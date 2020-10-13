Missouri volleyball announced Tuesday morning that its fan attendance in Hearnes Center will be limited to 18% at the beginning of the 2020 season. The Tigers are scheduled to host four matches at Hearnes Center this fall.
There are no season tickets being sold currently, but single-game tickets for the A and B sections are available online or by phone through the MU Athletics ticket office.
As for road games, visiting guest spaces will be limited to MU Athletics staff and athletes. Everyone in attendance will be required to wear a face mask.
The Tigers will hit the road next week to open the season at Alabama. Their home opener is the following match against Kentucky at 8 p.m. Oct. 28, with another match scheduled for the same time the next night.