Missouri women’s golf finished the two-day, three-round Jim West Challenge on Sunday and Monday in San Marcos, Texas. The Tigers ended up in last place in the 15-team event, shooting 40 over.

Sophia Yoemans led the Tigers at 9-over 225 to finish tied for 55th, and Sky Sload finished behind her at 12 over to place tied for 64th.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Sports reporter, Spring 2022 Studying sports journalism Reach me at pjhxnb@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you