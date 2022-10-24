Missouri women’s golf finished the two-day, three-round Jim West Challenge on Sunday and Monday in San Marcos, Texas. The Tigers ended up in last place in the 15-team event, shooting 40 over.
Sophia Yoemans led the Tigers at 9-over 225 to finish tied for 55th, and Sky Sload finished behind her at 12 over to place tied for 64th.
Oklahoma State shot 9 under over the 54-hole event to take the title. Tulane's Carla Bernat and Houston's Moa Svedenskiold shared the individual title at 8 under.
The Tigers next compete in Battle at the Beach which starts Friday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Stephens swept on the road by Missouri Baptist
Stephens volleyball lost 3-0 on the road to Missouri Baptist in St. Louis, ending a two-game winning streak.
The Spartans beat the Stars 25-19, 25-16, 25-11.
The Stars (14-11, 3-3 American Midwest Conference) took the lead in all three sets. They led as much as 5-2 in the first set, but could not hold on as the Spartans quickly caught up and rallied.
Stephens put up 29 kills and 100 total attacks. Isabelle Benson had seven kills and 36 total attacks, and Jamie Russell had eight kills and 24 total attacks. Avery Hays contributed a game-high 16 assists.
The stars next play on the road against Central Baptist College at 6 p.m. Friday in Conway, Arkansas.
CC's comeback falls short vs. D1 side
Columbia College women's basketball played for the first time this season, traveling to Macomb, Ill., to face Division I opponent Western Illinois. The Cougars gave the Leathernecks a late scare but ultimately fell 70-57.
Western Illinois started off slow, with Columbia building a quick 7-2 lead, but the Leathernecks finished the quarter on a 23-12 run to take a 25-19 lead. The Cougars were stifled in the second quarter as well, scoring just seven points on 1-8 shooting and trailing 40-26 at halftime.
The Leathernecks had their hands full in the second half, with the Cougars outscoring Western Illinois 16-15 in the third and inching closer in the fourth. Columbia cut the deficit down to just seven in the fourth quarter after an Allison Stiers 3-pointer, but that was as close as the game got as Western Illinois held the Cougars to nine points in the final eight minutes to secure the 13-point win.
Columbia gave the Leathernecks fits offensively, holding Western Illinois to 35.5% shooting and 25% from beyond the arc. The Cougars, meanwhile, shot 36.2% from the field and 29.6% from deep.
Peyton Crowe led the Cougars in scoring with 13 points on 5-11 shooting and went 2-5 on three-pointers. Mallory Shetley also scored in double figures, putting up 12 points of her own.
Columbia's first official game tips off at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia, where the Cougars play Central Christian College of the Bible.