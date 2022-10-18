Missouri women’s golf finished seventh out of 11 teams in The Ally tournament Tuesday at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.
Missouri women’s golf finished seventh out of 11 teams in The Ally tournament Tuesday at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.
The Tigers combined to shoot 299 in the final round and finished with a three-day score of 43-over 907.
Freshman Melanie Walker tied for 13th with a 54-hole score of 5-over 221. Her round of 1-under 71 Tuesday included five birdies and an eagle.
Sky Sload tied for 17th with a 54-hole total of 7-over 223. She finished the tournament with an even-par 72.
Emily Staples tied for 38th (233), Olivia Sowers tied for 49th (237) and Sophia Yoemans tied for 55th (239).
Ole Miss won the team title with a total of 867 strokes. The Rebels’ Andrea Lignell shot 71 each of the three days to win the individual title.
The Tigers return to action Sunday for the first round of the Jim West Challenge in San Marcos, Texas.
Stephens volleyball went on the road and defeated Iowa Wesleyan University 3-2 (25-13, 20-25, 25-23, 23-25, 15-13) in Mt. Pleasant, Iowa.
The Stars outhit the Tigers 53-46. Isabelle Benson and Jamie Russell paced Stephens’ offense with 19 and 17 kills, respectively. Benson also had 16 digs. Avery Hays added 19 assists and 15 digs.
Stephens (13-10) next hosts Harris-Stowe State at 6 p.m. Thursday.
Columbia Columbia’s Rocket League team defeated Ottawa University (Kan.) 3-0 before also beating Keyano College 3-0.
The Cougars improved to 57-15 with the wins.
Columbia next plays Oklahoma Wesleyan on Thursday.
Sports reporter, fall 2022.
Sports editor
blandp@missouri.edu
