Missouri women’s golf finished seventh out of 11 teams in The Ally tournament Tuesday at Old Waverly Golf Club in West Point, Mississippi.

The Tigers combined to shoot 299 in the final round and finished with a three-day score of 43-over 907.

  • Sports reporter, fall 2022. Studying reporting and written journalism. Reach me at rpdnfy@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

