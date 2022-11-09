Missouri wrestling coach Brian Smith landed two signees during the early signing period Wednesday.
Carter McCallister hails from Columbia and has over 100 career wins under his belt. The Rock Bridge product is a Super 32 All-American and two-time Missouri state champion. Ranked 27th nationally by FloWrestling in the Class of 2023, McCallister was the 2019 USWA Folkstyle national champion.
David Cross comes to Columbia from O’Fallon, following in his father’s footsteps to wrestle for the Tigers. Steve Cross wrestled for Missouri from 1983-1988.
Cross is a three-time MSHSAA Class 4 finalist from Francis Howell Central High School. He is a two-time district champion and three-time Gateway Athletic Conference South champion. He’s also been named first team All-GAC and All-District teams in his first three seasons for the Spartans.
Cross is a two-time National High School Coaches Association All-American and is ranked 98th in the Class of 2023.
MU women’s basketball lands three signees
Missouri women’s basketball coach Robin Pingeton added three new players to the Class of 2023.
Abbey Schreake hails from Quincy, Illinois and is following in the footsteps of fellow Quincy product Jordan Frericks, who starred for the Tigers from 2013-17.
The 6-foot guard attends Quincy Notre Dame High School and averaged 26.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game last season. The Raiders won the Class 2A state championship during her junior campaign.
Schreake also plays more than just basketball. She starts at shortstop for the Quincy Notre Dame softball team and is an all-state middle hitter for the volleyball team. She also recently joined the Raiders’ golf team.
Grain Valley senior Grace Slaughter is a four-star recruit rated as the No. 53 overall prospect in the Class of 2023 by ESPNW.
Slaughter also holds the single-game record for points (45) and single-season record for points scored (656) at Grain Valley.
Slaughter averaged 31.3 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game during her junior season.
Jefferson City product Hannah Linthacum will join her sisters, Micah and Sarah, on the MU women’s basketball roster.
The 6-foot-3 center averaged a double- double with 19 points and 11 rebounds per game during her junior season.
Linthacum, much like Schraeke, is a multi-sport athlete. She is a two-time all-district and all-conference performer for Jefferson City’s volleyball team.
Missouri soccer signs 10 athletes
Missouri soccer coach Stefanie Golan and her staff signed 10 players to add to the Tigers’ roster starting next year.
Missouri’s new additions will join a program that missed out on this season’s SEC Tournament by one spot in the final regular-season standings.
Monica Brauner, Ana DiMaria, Olivia Chianelli, Brianna Buels, Kate Phillips, Shania Spriggs, Madison Hendershott, Morgan Schaefer, Morgan Meador and Mia Yang all signed to continue their soccer careers with the Tigers.
Hendershott, a senior at Rock Bridge, chose to continue her soccer career in Columbia.
DiMaria and Meador, play their club and high school soccer in St. Louis.
DiMaria, Missouri’s first signee Wednesday, has played for the St. Louis Scott Gallagher Soccer Club the past 10 years and is expected to bring strong attacking awareness to the forward position.
Meador, a defender who also plays her club soccer for St. Louis Scott Gallagher, adds to an already impressive Missouri back line.
Brauner hails from Acellus Academy in Kansas City. The midfielder has competed for Sporting Blue Valley.
Chianelli, who is from Chicago, brings championship experience to the Missouri roster. The midfielder plays her club soccer for Sockers FC Chicago — a dominant Midwest club program that recently played in the Girls Academy national championship game this summer.
Both Buels and Phillips are from Indianapolis.
Buels is a shifty forward coming off a dominant four-year high school career for Bishop Chatard. She capped her final fall season with her fourth all-district nomination and first team all-state honors.
Phillips is the Tigers’ only goalkeeping signee. Playing for Cathedral High School, she was named to the preseason All-America watchlist by Prep Soccer and is listed as Indiana’s second-ranked goalkeeper in the Class of 2023.
Spriggs is a defender from Loganville, Georgia, and competed at the club level for Concorde Fire Platinum. A multi-sport athlete, Spriggs’ talent on the pitch is matched by her abilities in track and field, where she is listed as one of Georgia’s top high jumpers by Georgia Varsity Rivals.
Schaefer is a midfielder who played her prep soccer at Bentonville High School in Bentonville, Arkansas. She was also a member of the Tulsa Soccer Club, a program that plays in the Elite Clubs National League.
Yang, a defender from Leawood, Kansas, was named to the Eastern Kansas League first team in May and previously collected second team all-state honors.