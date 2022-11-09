Rock Bridge’s Carter McCallister, left, faces off against David Cross of Francis Howell Central (copy)

Rock Bridge’s Carter McCallister, left, faces Francis Howell Central’s David Cross during the MSHSAA Class 4 138-pound final Feb. 19 at Mizzou Arena in Columbia. Both wrestlers signed with Missouri on Wednesday.

 Martin Morard/Missourian

Missouri wrestling coach Brian Smith landed two signees during the early signing period Wednesday.

Carter McCallister hails from Columbia and has over 100 career wins under his belt. The Rock Bridge product is a Super 32 All-American and two-time Missouri state champion. Ranked 27th nationally by FloWrestling in the Class of 2023, McCallister was the 2019 USWA Folkstyle national champion.

