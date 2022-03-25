Missouri freshman Keegan O'Toole was named the Big 12 Wrestler of the Year on Thursday.
O'Toole finished the season undefeated, winning both a conference and national championship. O’Toole had a 73% bonus-percentage with eight bonus-point victories. He had also received two separate Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honors during the regular season.
At the NCAA Championships, the only points O'Toole surrendered were in his last match against Stanford's Shane Griffith, the defending champion. He started the tournament with a 52-second pin, the third-fastest of the tournament, and followed up with three straight shutouts.
O’Toole also received the Hammer Award from Amateur Wrestling News and was named USA Wrestling’s Athlete of the Week on Tuesday. He is also a finalist for the Dan Hodge Award, given to nation's best college wrestler by WIN Magazine, following his national championship in the 165-pound class.