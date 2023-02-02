The Mizzou Gaming Lounge, a space for competitive and casual gamers alike, opened Thursday at Center Hall in Columbia.
The Mizzou Gaming Lounge, a space for competitive and casual gamers alike, opened Thursday at Center Hall in Columbia.
The space sits near the MSI Training facility, where people who compete for Mizzou Esports practice before their games.
The gaming lounge contains 19 gaming computers, a section to watch streams or spectate games and several seating areas.
The new space is not just for competitive gamers, but anyone with a passion for gaming to hang out together.
"This is one step in that direction — just to bring gaming to the mainstream on campus," said Blake Kronsbein, the general manager of Mizzou Esports.
The gaming lounge provides plenty of benefits for the premier teams, including recruiting and building up a fanbase for the players.
Kronsbein reflected on how much the MU Valorant team has grown in popularity overthe past year. He said fans even comeup to players to talk to them.
"I think that that motivates the players to do better as well," Kronsbein said. "Just seeing that you have a fan base on campus that, you know, that is there."
This culminated in a watch party with pizza, raffles and a stream for a club-level Valorant event, which was open to anyone who wanted to attend. Kronsbein says that he would love to see it happen more often.
Even with the strong focus on gaming, the amenities provided in the lounge allow it to be used for purposes outside of gaming.
"There might be interest in a Super Bowl watch party on this side of the building," said Ethan Cobb, MizzouRec assistant director of sports and competition. "We've also had a group come in and reserve the space for a staff bonding event. They didn't even use the computers."
The gaming lounge is open 4-10 p.m on weekdays and noon-6 p.m. on weekends. There is an hourly fee of $4 per hour for MizzouRec members and $6 per hour for non-members on weekends.
At the heart of this facility, it is meant to be a place for those who have any kind of interest in gaming to meet up and enjoy their passion with others.
"We're touching every bit of the gaming community," Cobb said.
