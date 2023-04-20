Missouri shot 3-under 277 to move into seventh place at the SEC Championship on Thursday at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simon’s Island, Georgia. The Tigers’ score was the third-lowest second round total by any team.
Charlie Crockett paced Missouri with a 4-under 66. Crockett’s 66 was tied for the second-lowest round of the day, and he moved up 30 spots on the leaderboard into a tie for fifth at 4 under overall.
Jack Lundin shot 69 to move into a tie for seventh, and Alfons Bondessson shot 70. Bondesson is tied for 17th.
DJ Springer was the Tigers’ final scorer with a score of 72. He is tied for 61st. Antonio Safa shot 74, and his score was dropped from the Tigers’ team total.
No. 15 Texas A&M and No. 17 Alabama are tied atop the team leaderboard at 12 under. Individually, No. 13 Tennessee’s Caleb Surratt leads at 8 under after rounds of 64 and 68.
Missouri tees it up at 8 a.m. Friday for the final round of stroke play. The Tigers will need to remain inside the top eight to make it to the match play portion of the tournament. They are currently three strokes ahead of ninth-place Mississippi.
MU track and field competes in John McDonnell Invitational
Missouri track and field did not feature any athletes in Thursday’s men’s and women’s hammer, but the Tigers will have several athletes competing Friday at the John McDonnell Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas.
The event itself starts at 3:30 p.m., but Missouri’s first athlete won’t compete until 4:45 p.m., when Mira Baccile preforms in the women’s 100-meter hurdles.
Parker Jackson in the women’s 100-meter and Katherine Dudley in the women’s 400 will be the Tigers to watch, as the pair are both projected to rank among the top-five in their respective events.
CC lacrosse advances to KCAC championship
Columbia College lacrosse is headed to the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament championship after defeating No. 3 seed Midland 15-11 in St. Louis.
The Cougars entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed and carried that confidence onto the field. Columbia leaped out to a 4-1 lead in the first quarter, using that three-goal cushion to propel itself to victory.
John Thomas and Derek Howard tallied four goals apiece, and Tyler Parrott netted a hat trick. Goalkeeper Bryce Peltier saved seven shots in the victory.
Columbia will face No. 1-seeded Ottawa University (Kansas) in the KCAC Tournament championship at 1 p.m. Saturday in St. Louis.