The MizzouRec has notified its club sports officers that club sports will not be operational this fall.
An email, which was obtained Thursday by the Missourian, informed officers that club sports would not be operating “due to changes in travel and occupancy restrictions of fields and courts.” The email was sent last Wednesday.
MizzouRec has 39 different club sports listed on its website, including bass fishing, quidditch, rugby and tae kwon do, among others.
In the email, Meyer informed officers that the decision would be re-evaluated for the spring semester.
MizzouRec is set to re-open Aug. 17.