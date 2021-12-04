Seventh-seeded Columbia College men’s soccer was defeated by third-seeded Mobile 2-1 in the NAIA Championship semifinal Saturday in Decatur, Alabama.
Goalkeeper Liam Gibbs did his best to keep the Cougars (15-3-3, No. 10 NAIA) in the game, stopping five of the Rams’ seven shots on goal. But it was not enough to carry Columbia to victory.
Mobile (18-2-1, No. 4 NAIA) made it 1-0 through Alejo Binaghi’s 19th-minute goal, which was assisted by Joshua Bynoe.
Nathan Durdle scored the leveler for Columbia in the 55th minute, notching his fifth tournament goal in five games.
Rodrigo Paredes responded for the Rams 23 minutes later with a 78th-minute goal that proved to be the match-winner.
Heading into the game, Mobile was a more free-scoring team on paper, scoring 70 goals in 22 games to the Cougars’ 48 scores in 20 games .
The Rams’ offense kept it up against Columbia, bagging two goals with seven shots on goal to the Cougars’ one goal with two shots on goal.
Before allowing two goals to Mobile in the semifinal, Columbia’s defense had conceded one goal in four tournament matches, including three straight shutouts between the opening-round semifinal and final site first round.
Fifth-seeded Keiser will play the Rams at 2 p.m. Monday in the NAIA Championship final in Decatur, Alabama. Columbia's season ends at the championship semifinal stage for the third straight season.