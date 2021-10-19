Columbia women’s soccer refused to take the foot off the gas Tuesday afternoon on the road, crushing Central Baptist 7-0.
Forward Jewel Morelan led the Cougars with a hat trick in the first 50 minutes of play. Morelan’s hat trick marked the second consecutive game the Cougars had a player score three goals in one game, and the third consecutive game a Cougar has scored more than two goals in a single game.
Isabella Govero scored the third goal of the game 20 seconds before Morelan’s hat trick was complete, with the other goals scored by Maddy Schrader in the 72nd minute and Chloe Hall in the 83rd.
The Cougars moved to 11-3 overall and remain undefeated in conference play. Columbia will return home at noon Saturday to square off against William Baptist.
Cougars men’s soccer takes care of Mustangs
Columbia College men’s soccer took care of business in Conway, Arkansas, defeating Central Baptist 4-1.
Midfielder Ethan Blake led the team in scoring with a goal in the ninth minute of play and followed it up with another goal in the 62nd minute. Midfielder Nathan Durdle tacked on a goal in the 49th minute, and Jackson Schrum put the icing on the cake with a goal in the 84th minute.
The Cougars improved to 10-1-2 overall, putting themselves in good position in AMC seeding with a conference record of 5-0-1. Columbia will play its final home game of the regular season Saturday when it takes on Williams Baptist.
Stephens volleyball makes it 20 in a row against Harris-Stowe
Stephens College volleyball wasted no time taking down Harris-Stowe State, squashing the Hornets 3-0 (25-5, 25-13, 25-9).
Stephens achieved a .500 record for the first time this season at 10-10, and improved its conference record to 2-3. The win also marks the 20th consecutive win for the Stars over the Hornets, a streak that stretches back to 2009.
The Stars will begin their back-to-back matches against Missouri Baptist at 6 p.m. Wednesday from the home confines of Silverthorne Arena.
Stephens annihilated by William Woods
Stephens soccer was shut out 5-0 on the road by William Woods. The loss dropped Stephens’ record to .500 overall (7-7-0) and in conference play (3-3-0).
The Stars had no answer for Owls forward Sydney Balducci, who scored a hat trick.
The match marks the 10th consecutive loss for Stephens against William Woods. The Stars are yet to win a game against the Owls.
Stephens returns to action Saturday at home against Lyon. The Stars are 1-8 all time against the Scots.
No. 25 Columbia volleyball upset by Missouri BaptistIn a clash of unbeaten teams in AMC, it was Missouri Baptist that came out victorious, defeating No. 25 Columbia College volleyball in four sets (23-25, 25-21, 25-13, 25-22).
The Cougars drop to 22-7 overall and have lost three of their past four games.
Columbia faces Harris-Stowe State on Thursday in St. Louis.