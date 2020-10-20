Another game, another dominant performance from Jewel Morelan for Columbia College.
The sophomore forward had a goal — adding to her team-leading tally of six coming into the day — and an assist in the first 10 minutes of Columbia’s weather-delayed win over Harris-Stowe State on Tuesday in St. Louis. She tacked on another goal in the second half after dribbling past three defenders to get into position.
Even when she wasn’t scoring, she consistently beat defenders to the outside to open up lanes for teammates in the 6-0 victory. It wasn’t even an atypical game for Morelan, who has been one of the driving forces, if not the driving force, offensively for Columbia (7-0, 6-0 American Midwest Conference) this season.
Harris-Stowe State’s season record sits on 4-3, 3-2.
“She just continues to be dangerous,” Columbia College coach John Klein said, “certainly our most prolific attacker, and she’s doing it out on the wing and taking people on on her own. She’s figuring out ways to get it inside the box and get inside 12 yards and just either bury them or place them in the corner.”
Perhaps the only thing less surprising than Morelan’s performance was that of Columbia as a whole. The Cougars have now outscored their opponents 23-0 in their last three games. Harris-Stowe’s four shot attempts were tied for the most on the Columbia defense in October.
“We were just a little bit too strong for them today,” Klein said. “We were able to get in the corners, check crosses in. I liked the soccer today.”
The second half of the game was delayed for over an hour because of lightning in the area. With Columbia up 3-0 and firmly in control offensively, getting the game to 70 minutes for it to become official was the biggest concern before it resumed.
As he has for the past three games with a sizable second-half lead, Klein went to his substitutes in the second half.
Backup midfielder Maddie Ballard scored her third goal of the season. Brianna Heath also had a goal off the bench.
“One-on-one, we were pretty strong,” Klein said. “Bri came in in the second half. She was strong down the left side.”
After Morelan got the ball rolling with a goal shortly after the game began, Delfina Zolesio Fernandez Blanco capitalized on a chance from in front of the net to make it 2-0. Mallory Holzer added one more before the end of the half with a parabolic shot from outside the box that barely made it over Hornets goalkeeper Ondrea Montgomery’s outstretched fingertips.
Columbia’s next game will be next Tuesday against Oklahoma Wesleyan.