ST. LOUIS— There are some days when a player simply makes a game their own.
Jewel Morelan did just that in Columbia College women's soccer's 5-1 win over Missouri Baptist. Her brace led the Cougars' comeback charge after going down, along with her cross forcing the go-ahead own goal in the first half.
Morelan's second was better than her first. Macie Lucas got around her defender and played the ball on the ground across the box. It made its way to Morelan on the leftwing, who touched the ball inside her defender and fired into the far corner. Spartans goalkeeper Hanna Harrison hopelessly dove to her left toward a shot most goalies would have just watched sail in.
"Those goals are hard because I want to one-time it," Morelan said. "But in the back of my head, I could hear (coach John) Klein like, 'Take a touch.’”
The win gives the Cougars the outright American Midwest Conference regular season title. Columbia will host every match it plays in the conference tournament. The Cougars’ quarterfinal match of the conference tournament is at 6 p.m. Friday at R. Marvin Owens Field.
“This was a huge win for us,” Morelan said. “It puts us at the top seed, so we’re in a good spot right now.”
Columbia found itself on the backfoot about halfway through the first half. Missouri Baptist’s Jamie Theusch fired a freekick from distance over Cougars’ keeper Kate Marshall. It was the first time they had conceded since their 7-1 win over Lyon on Oct. 16.
From that point on, it was all Columbia.
Macie Lucas was gifted a goal after Harrison fumbled a cross right at her feet for an easy finish. Morelan forced an own goal with a low cross just minutes later, adding her first not long after to give her side a 3-1 lead at the break.
The Cougars’ fifth came late, with Hannah Becker getting on the end of a cross to simply tap home.
While the home crowd at Spartan Field argued that the scoreline flattered to deceive, Columbia’s win shows its intent on winning its eighth conference tournament. The Cougars have beaten the Spartans in the previous two AMC Tournament finals — 1-0 and 2-0, respectively.
