There are some days when a player simply makes a game their own.
Jewel Morelan did just that in Columbia College women's soccer's 5-1 win over Missouri Baptist. Her brace led the Cougars' comeback charge after going down, along with her cross forcing the go-ahead own goal in the first half.
Morelan's second was better than her first. Macie Lucas got around her defender and played the ball on the ground across the box. It made its way to Morelan on the leftwing, who touched the ball inside her defender and fired into the far corner. Spartans goalkeeper Hanna Harrison hopelessly dove to her left toward a shot most goalies would have just watched sail in.
The win gives the Cougars the outright American Midwest Conference regular season title. Columbia will host every match it plays in the conference tournament. The Cougars’ quarterfinal match of the conference tournament is at 6 p.m. Friday at R. Marvin Owens Field.
Columbia found itself on the backfoot about halfway through the first half. Missouri Baptist’s Jamie Theusch fired a freekick from distance over Cougars keeper Kate Marshall. It was the first time they had conceded since their 7-1 win over Lyon on Oct. 16.
From that point on, it was all Columbia.
Lucas was gifted a goal after Harrison fumbled a cross right at her feet for an easy finish. Morelan forced an own goal with a low cross just minutes later, adding her first not long after to give her side a 3-1 lead at the break.
The Cougars’ fifth came late, with Hannah Becker getting on the end of a cross to simply tap home.
While the home crowd at Spartan Field argued that the scoreline flattered to deceive, Columbia’s win shows its intent on winning its eighth conference tournament. The Cougars have beaten the Spartans in the previous two AMC Tournament finals — 1-0 and 2-0, respectively.
Columbia College men's soccer held to a draw by Missouri Baptist
There weren't many clear opportunities for either Columbia College men's soccer or Missouri Baptist. The Cougars' best chance came with just about a minute remaining in the first half.
Aaron Fernandez took a thunderous shot from distance, which was deflected goal-bound off a defender. Just when it seemed that the favored visitors would take the lead, Spartans goalkeeper Wessel Berenschot flew across his goal to divert it away.
The Dutch shot-stopper made several key saves to keep his side level in the 0-0 draw.
The Cougars host their first AMC playoff match at 3 p.m. Saturday at R. Marvin Owens Field.
Missouri men's golf finishes day on top of leaderboard
Missouri finished the day on top of the leaderboard at the Steelwood Collegiate Invitational, with three Tigers currently in the top 20.
Charlie Crockett, Yu-Ta Tsai and Jack Lundin are all in the top 10 while Jack Parker is tied for 22nd and had seven straight birdies on the day.
The invitational continues Sunday.
Missouri volleyball's struggles continue against Florida
Missouri fell to No. 23 Florida in straight sets. The scores were 25-10, 25-23 and 25-22.
The Tigers' offense continued to struggle like it has for most of the season. Missouri (4-20) had a point-scoring percentage of just 38.6% in the contest.
Missouri's next match is against Mississippi State at 5 p.m. next Saturday at the Hearnes Center in Columbia.
Columbia College men's basketball falls to Bethel
Columbia College lost 76-66 to Bethel.
The Cougars (1-2) were outscored by three points in the first half and seven in the second as the Threshers (2-0) earned the victory.
Jaylon Scott dropped 31 points in the win. He also had 13 rebounds and three steals.
Tony Burks added 17 points and led the team in rebounds with eight.
The Cougars will try to avoid losing a third straight as they face Westminster at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
CC women's basketball spoils Bethany's season opener
Columbia College picked up its first win of the season, defeating Bethany 67-60.
Mallory Shetley led the way for the Cougars, putting up 15 points along with seven rebounds, three blocks and two assists. Mackenzie Dubbert chipped in with 14 points.
The Cougars led 48-26 at the half before the Swedes (0-1) made an attempted comeback that fell just short.
The Swedes outscored the Cougars by 11 in the third quarter but could not finish the rally. Hannah Ferguson scored 20 points for the Swedes. The Cougars won despite committing 26 turnovers.
Columbia College (1-1) faces Westminster Monday at home.
CC volleyball defeats Central Baptist, becomes first NAIA program to earn 1,400 wins
No. 19 Columbia College defeated Central Baptist 3-0 (25-17, 25-19, 25-11) in an American Midwest Conference matchup to win its fifth straight and become the first program in NAIA history to record 1,400 total victories.
Ellie Crede and Ellie Rockers combined for 28 kills as the Cougars improved to 27-7 overall and 7-1 in the AMC. The Mustangs (9-14, 3-4 AMC) were led by Kylee Sabella, who finished with 10 kills.
The Cougars face William Woods on Tuesday at Southwell Complex. Prior to the contest, the Cougars' seniors will be recognized.
Stephens soccer upset by UHSP
Stephens lost 0-2 to the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy, with both goals coming in the second half.
Riley Harris carried the Eutectics (3-11-2) to victory with goals at the 71:44 and 76:30 marks of the game, respectively. Emily Sitkowski also contributed with eight saves.
The Stars (7-10) have lost six straight to close out the season, being held scoreless in four of those losses.
Stephens volleyball win on senior day
Less than 24 hours after clinching a spot in the AMC tournament, the Stars celebrated senior day with a victory, defeating Lyon 3-1 (25-28, 25-13, 20-25, 25-22).
The Stars jump back to .500 overall at 12-12 and in conference play where they sit at 4-4.
Stephens will host its final regular-season game against William Woods at 7 p.m Thursday.