After two opening main card bouts that had UFC fans booing at times, former Missouri wrestler Michael Chandler sent roars echoing off the rafters by dropping Tony Ferguson with a front kick to the head in the second round.
Ferguson lay on the canvas for several minutes while being attended to by medical personnel before slowly rising to his stool. He was taken to a hospital but released after a CT scan came back negative.
Chandler improves to 23-7 on his UFC career, while Ferguson moves to 26-7.
Chandler walked-on his freshman year at Missouri without a scholarship and left four years later with All-American honors.
Chandler earned a 100-40 record in four seasons as a starter with the Tigers, earning silver medals in the 2008 and the 2009 Big 12 Championships.