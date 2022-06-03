Gulrukhbegim Tokhirjonova, a college chess player for Missouri, was selected to compete for the U.S. Women's Olympic team at the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad, in Chennai, India. The Olympiad begins on July 28 to August 10.
Tokhirjonova, who was born in Uzbekistan, placed second in the U.S. Women's Chess Championship in 2021.
Tokhirjonova is currently ranked as the sixth-best women’s chess player in the country and is a Grandmaster, the highest ranking in women's chess. This means she’s earned a FIDE classical rating of at least 2,300 with at least 30 rated games as well as three norms, which are performance benchmarks in competitions with other titled players. Tokhirjonova currently has a rating of 2,332, the fourth-best on the women’s olympic team.
The US women's team placed seventh at the 43rd edition of the Olympiad in 2018. Three of the five members of this year’s team were on the 2018 squad.