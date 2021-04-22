After taking up disc golf as a childhood pastime, MU junior Quentin Borengasser now plays among the best disc golfers in the world.
Borengasser, a St. Louis-area native, has been a professional disc golfer since 2019, but his dad introduced him to the sport when he was 5.
“The first thing I can remember with disc golf is playing one afternoon with my cousin and my dad while it was super snowy outside,” Borengasser said. “And repeatedly, my cousin walking out onto frozen ponds to grab discs, even though it was unsafe.”
For most of his life, disc golf was only a recreational sport he played with friends and family. He even taught his girlfriend, MU student Renae Beasley, how to play disc golf after they met in middle school. Now, he plays more with Beasley than with anyone else.
One night in 2018, Borengasser was throwing discs around with Beasley when he met a group of Columbia Disc Golf Club members who encouraged him to get involved with their organization. Alongside graduate student Jared Brabant, Borengasser went on to start the MU Disc Golf Club during his freshman year.
The two clubs pushed Borengasser to participate in amateur tournaments. Earlier this month, Borengasser placed ninth individually and was named a second-team All-American at the College Disc Golf National Championship in Marion, North Carolina. This weekend, he will be a part of the biggest event on Columbia’s disc golf calendar — the Mid America Open, a stop on the Disc Golf Pro Tour that will bring the best players in the world to mid-Missouri.
Originally scheduled to be held at Harmony Bends, a highly rated course that puts Columbia on the disc golf map, the tournament was moved this week to Albert-Oakland Park because of poor course conditions at Harmony Bends. The event will allow spectators, with free general admission available Friday-Sunday.
As a chemistry student with plans to change the trend of climate change, Borengasser had never considered becoming a professional disc golfer — until he earned second place in a professional-level tournament at Columbia’s Harmony Bends Disc Golf Course in 2019. He lost by only three strokes to Nikko Locastro, one of the top players in the world.
“I didn’t expect anything to come of it and shot pretty well,” Borengasser said. “It was like, just bad conditions outside, raining all day and I somehow managed to get second place. That was a really cool experience, and I made a few hundred bucks doing that. And just (from) there, I started playing professionally because I was making money doing it.”
This competition sparked a desire to compete among the best. He jumped at more opportunities to play in professional tournaments.
During the school year, Borengasser’s time is typically restricted by his classwork and campus jobs. This means he can only play disc golf once or twice per week, and not always competitively. In the summer, though, he has more availability to compete in tournaments.
In the first round of a tournament at Quail Ridge course in Wentzville last summer, Borengasser set the course record by three strokes. He went on to win the two-round tournament by six strokes. Over the winter, he placed first in his division at the Columbia Ice Bowl, scoring a trophy to take home.
Beasley, who sometimes competes in disc golf tournaments alongside Borengasser, said she is proud of Borengasser’s success and work ethic in the professional field.
“It was pretty exciting,” Beasley said of the time Borengasser became a professional disc golfer. “I didn’t really know what to expect. We were both really excited because this means he’s getting better, and it’s fun to see him actually compete for cash and not play as an amateur anymore.”
Borengasser said that winning disc golf tournaments gave him a sense of belonging.
“I was not necessarily playing up to this level of play not that long ago,” Borengasser said. “I decided to start playing in the professional field just because I felt like it would be fun to play with good players. So winning those tournaments showed me that I am actually at this skill level — it just proves to me that I’m doing the right thing, I’m doing things that are good for me.”
Aside from winning tournaments, Borengasser said that disc golf is important to him because it is a way to enjoy time with friends and nature.
“Whenever I want to spend some time relieving stress and just hanging out with Renae or friends, we get to just go outside and go for a hike and just enjoy being outside,” Borengasser said. “You don’t have to sit inside and watch a movie or watch TV, you can go outside and enjoy something.”
Borengasser will look to continue the good work against the toughest competition the sport has to offer when he tees off in the Mid America Open at 8:50 a.m. Friday at Albert-Oakland Park in Columbia.