Missouri women’s golf competed in Day 2 in the Battle of the Beach tournament in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday.
The Tigers currently sit in 15th place (696 strokes) through 36 holes — led by Sky Sload’s two-under 69 performance Saturday. Her outing was the lowest-recorded individual score for an MU golfer this season.
Sload is currently in sixth place heading into Day 3.
Emily Staples (72), Sophia Yoemans (76), Melanie Walker (76) and Olivia Sowers (78) also contributed for MU on Day 2.
The Tigers tee off at 8 a.m. Sunday in the final round.
MU swim and dive teams fall to Indiana
The 18th-ranked Missouri swim and dive lost to Indiana 168-125, and the Tigers’ women’s swim and dive squad lost 171-123 in Bloomington, Indiana.
The Tigers won eight events between the men’s and women’s team.
Clement Secchi won three events for the MU men. He won the 100-yard butterfly with a time of 46.48 seconds, the 200-yard fly in 1:44.12 and the 200 individual medley in 1:47.50.
Jack Dahlgren also won the 200 backstroke (1:44.67) for the MU men.
Meredith Rees paced the Tigers’ women’s team with victories in the 100 back (54.22) and 200 IM (2:02.98). Taylor Williams won the 100 fly (54.26), and Malin Grosse touched first in the 200 breaststroke (2:15.81).
Both Missouri men’s and women’s teams return to the pool Nov. 16 for the three-day Mizzou Invite at Mizzou Aquatic Center.
MU tennis competes in Day 2 of FIU Invitational
Missouri tennis completed Day 2 play at the FIU Invitational in Miami, Florida.
The Tigers went 6-0 in singles play and 2-2 in doubles matches.
Missouri wraps up tournament play Sunday.
MU wrestling hosts Black and Gold Scrimmage
Missouri wrestling hosted its annual Black and Gold Scrimmage ahead of the regular season at the Hearnes Center. The event featured 17 matches, with 10 freshmen getting experience.
Some of the matches included Jarrett Jaques earning a major decision over Jeremy Jakowitsch (22-8) and Keegan O’Toole defeating James Conway 18-5.
The Tigers begin their regular season at 1 p.m. next Sunday against Lindenwood at Mizzou Softball Stadium.
Columbia College soccer teams extends win streaks
Columbia College women’s soccer beat Health Sciences and Pharmacy 9-0 Saturday in St. Louis to close the regular season.
Seven different players scored in the Cougars’ 12th straight victory. Izzy Cole and Blanca Marivela each tallied two goals.
The Columbia women next hosts Health Sciences and Pharmacy in the quarterfinals of the American Midwest Conference Tournament quarterfinals at 6 p.m. next Friday.
The Columbia men’s soccer team also extended its win streak in St. Louis with a 9-2 win over Health Sciences and Pharmacy.
Rece Gilmore — one of eight different Cougars who scored — had two goals.
Columbia has now won its last seven games heading into next Saturday’s home matchup against Lyon in the AMC Conference Tournament quarterfinals. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. at R. Marvin Owens Field.
CC men’s basketball wins opener in blowout fashion
Columbia College men’s basketball shot the lights out in its season and home opener against Central Christian College of the Bible, winning 115-56.
Tony Burks led the Cougars with 13 points. Cole Gerken and Collin Parker each had 12 points, Brock Davis and Marlon Allen chipped in 11 points apiece, Zhvaughn Ward cracked double figures with 10 points.
Columbia next hosts Westminster at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
CC volleyball stays unbeaten in AMC play
Columbia College volleyball won its sixth straight match with a 3-0 sweep (25-15, 25-12, 25-12) of Central Baptist in Conway, Arkansas.
It was the third straight sweep for the Cougars (22-9, 8-0 AMC, who move closer to the regular-season conference title.
Columbia slammed 17 kills and hit .400 in the first set. The Cougars hit .412 in the second set and .346 in the third to finish the match with 46 kills and just nine errors.
Central Baptist had 22 kills and 24 errors.
Columbia next hits the road to play Cottey College at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Stephens volleyball edges Lyon
Stephens volleyball defeated Lyon 3-2 (25-23, 16-25, 25-15, 19-25, 15-12) in Batesville, Arkansas, for its second straight win.
Isabelle Benson paced the Stars with 17 kills and 19 digs. Jamie Russell added 15 kills, and Maggie Howe had 10 kills and two blocks.
Genevieve Nickelson had a team-high 33 digs and four aces, and Avery Hays dished out 35 assists to go with 15 digs.
Stephens (16-11, 5-3 AMC) head to Cottey College Thursday for a 6 p.m. match.
Stephens soccer wins big at home
Kailee Wisber’s two goals and one assist helped Stephens soccer beat Williams Baptist 5-0 at Battle High School in Columbia.
Cordelia Dallam kept her third consecutive clean sheet as the Stars (3-12-3, 3-3-2 AMC) won their second straight match.
Cailey Foss scored six minutes into the game, and Olivia Wheeler scored less than two minutes later. Wisber scored to put Stephens ahead 3-0 at halftime.
Wisber scored her second goal in the 73rd minute, and Sina Schmidt capped the scoring in the 82nd minute.
Stephens will play in the conference tournament quarterfinals Friday. Its opponent and game location has yet to be determined.