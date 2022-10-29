Missouri women’s golf competed in Day 2 in the Battle of the Beach tournament in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Saturday.

The Tigers currently sit in 15th place (696 strokes) through 36 holes — led by Sky Sload’s two-under 69 performance Saturday. Her outing was the lowest-recorded individual score for an MU golfer this season.

