Missouri gymnastics opened the 2022-23 season with its annual Black & Gold exhibition meet Sunday at the Hearnes Center.

Grace Anne-Davis and Addison Lawrence highlighted the Tigers' performances, with each scoring a 9.825 on the vault.

