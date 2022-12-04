Missouri gymnastics opened the 2022-23 season with its annual Black & Gold exhibition meet Sunday at the Hearnes Center.
Grace Anne-Davis and Addison Lawrence highlighted the Tigers' performances, with each scoring a 9.825 on the vault.
Missouri will next face Illinois in a dual meet at 2 p.m. Jan. 8 in Champaign, Illinois.
Stephens basketball fell to Quincy 76-68 in an exhibition match.
Zaraya March led the Stars' in scoring with 31, with teammate Marveen Ross following behind her with 17.
Beth Matas-Martin led the Hawks with 24 points.
Stephens will next take the court against William Woods at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 15 at Silverthorne Arena.
