Jack Parker needed to take it low in the second qualifying round of the Missouri Amateur Championship to join Missouri men's golf teammate Dawson Meek in the match-play stage of the tournament after struggling in Round 1.
And he did just that.
Parker signed for the event's second-lowest round Wednesday at Porta Cima Golf Club in Sunrise Beach with a 4-under 68 following a first-round 10-over 82. His six-over 150 was good enough for a tied for 22nd finish, well within the 64-person cut.
Meek made it into the match play a stroke behind his fellow Tiger. Rounds of 6-over 78 and 1-over 73 saw him safely through in a tie for 26th.
Walker Kesterson, who played for the Tigers in 2020-21, had a far less comfortable route into the match play. He followed a first-round 11-over 83 with an even-par 72 to finish in a nine-way tie for 60th, putting him into a 9-for-5 playoff to narrow the field to 64.
He was joined in the playoff by former Columbia College golfer Hunter Parrish, who was the leading Columbia native after Round 1 following a 3-over 75 but slid in his second 18 with an 8-over 80.
Both Kesterson and Parrish survived the shootout and will progress to Thursday's play, according to the leaderboard on the Missouri Golf Association website.
All other locals and Columbia college and high school representatives in the field missed the cut.
Tolton standout and current Missouri Class 3 State Champion Christian Rischer posted rounds of 13-over 85 and 14-over 86 to finish 141st.
Lake Leroux, son of Missouri co-head coach Mark Leroux, followed a Tuesday 83 with a 5-over 77 for a tied for 91st place result, five shots adrift of the playoff.
Columbia College's Kanon Kendrick and Preston Bennett both finished 22 over and 23 over, respectively. Both were outside the top 100.
Three other Columbia natives participated in the event, but Alex Kim, Brett Allen and Hudson Dubinkski's tournament ended Wednesday.
Thomas Hensen of Hermann led the qualifying, posting rounds of 1-over 73 and 5-under 67 to take the top seed by a single shot over Chesterfield's Maxwell Kreikemeier.
The Round of 64 will begin at 8:00 a.m. Thursday.
Kesterson is up against Olathe's Justin Wingerter at 11:36 a.m.
Meek takes on Overland Park's John Gardner at 11:45 a.m.
Parker will face Williamsville's Alex Wiseman at 12:30 p.m.
Parrish's opponent had not yet been announced Wednesday evening.