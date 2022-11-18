Missouri men's and women's swim and dive teams completed Day 3 of the Mizzou Invite on Friday.
Clement Secchi recorded the fastest 200-yard fly time in the NCAA this season with a time of 1 minute, 41.81 seconds.
Jack Dahlgren won the 200 backstroke with a mark of 1:43.22. Will Goodwin placed first in the 200 breaststroke recording a time of 1:56.36.
In the 400 freestyle relay, the team of Dahlgren, Secchi, Grant Bochenski and Daniel Wilson finished first with a time of 2:52.7.
Carlo Lopez scored a 358.40 to finish first in the men's platform diving final.
For the women's side, Meredith Rees earned first place in the 200 backstroke, posting a time of 1:56.21. Jane Smith won the 1650 freestyle with a time of 16:36.47.
Taylor Williams placed on top in the 200 fly with a time of 1:58.17, and Amy Feddersen won the 100 freestyle with a mark of 49.76.
The Tigers also took first in the 400 freestyle relay with the team of Rees, Feddersen, Molly Gowans and Sierra Smith. The team scored a 3:20.73.
Sarah Rousseau placed first in the women's platform dive final with a score 265.30.
Both teams next host Missouri State on Dec. 3 at Mizzou Aquatic Center.
Alexander Dukes, Will Cherrington and Carter Brocato competed for Columbia College men's cross country in the 8,000-meter race at the NAIA Cross Country championships at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee, Florida.
Dukes placed 80th, recording a time of 25 minutes 19.9 seconds. Dukes was the first runner from the American Midwest Conference to cross the finish line.
Brocato placed at 111th with a time of 25:35.3. Carrington finished 162nd with a time of 26:02.5.
Jada O'Donnell and Emma Homfeldt represented Columbia's women's cross country team in the 5,000-meter race at the NAIA cross country championships.
O'Donnell finished in 149th place with a time of 19:20.9. Homfeldt placed 246th, recording a time of 20:04.3.
