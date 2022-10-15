Missouri men's and women's swim and dive teams both beat Purdue on Saturday on the second and final day of competition.
The women's team won by a score of 206.5 to 139.5 while the men's side won 233 to 115. Both teams will travel to Bloomington on October 29 for their next meet versus Indiana.
Canete advances to ITA Central Regional Quarterfinals
Mae Canete, the lone Tiger remaining in the ITA Central Regional Championships, advanced to the quarterfinals after her victory in Stillwater, Oklahoma.
Canete defeated South Dakota's Estella Jaeger 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 6-1 in the round of 32. In the round of 16, Canete cruised past Oklahoma's Dana Guzman (6-4, 6-3).
Canete will face another Sooner in Julia Garcia-Ruiz at 2 p.m. Sunday.
Rajoy's penalty propels Columbia College men past Missouri Baptist
The Cougars' Erik Rajoy capitalized on a yellow card foul in the penalty box from Missouri Baptist, netting the game-winning kick to push past the Spartans 1-0.
The Columbia College men have won three straight and are 7-3-3 on the year. The Cougars' next game is at home against Bellevue at 4 p.m. Wednesday at home.
Isabella Govero puts the finishing touches on win for Cougars
Columbia College women's soccer beat Missouri Baptist 3-1. The Cougars have won eight straight and are 9-3-1 on the year.
Isabella Govero Govero scored two goals, adding to her four total goals on the season.
The Cougars' next game is against Stephens at 7 p.m. Wednesday on the road.
Columbia sweeps two matches in final day of tournament
After losing its 14-game winning streak and dropping both of its matches on day one of the Days Inn Fall Classic, No. 23 Columbia College volleyball rebounded on the second day of the tournament, sweeping University of Saint Francis (Ind.) and St. Francis University (Ill.) to regain momentum.
Columbia (18-9) opened the day against Saint Francis (Ind.) (14-14), sweeping them behind a strong defensive effort. After escaping with a narrow 25-23 win in the first set, Columbia held Saint Francis to just 18 points in the final two sets.
Saint Francis held a hitting percentage below .100 in every set while Columbia picked up 61 digs throughout the match. Columbia also collected more kills and had seven aces to overcome a meager hitting percentage of its own at .182.
Columbia then handled St. Francis (Ill.) (14-7), holding the St. Bernard's to 18 or less in each set. The Cougars kept St. Francis to a hitting percentage of .045, including a -.172 in the third set, which Columbia won 25-13.
The Cougars dominated every statistic, racking up 44 kills, more than double the St. Bernards who had just 20, and 39 assists against just 19 from St. Francis.
Columbia's next matchup is at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Southwell Complex in Columbia. The Cougars will take on No. 4 Missouri Baptist for the second time this season in its next match. Columbia swept the Spartans in their previous matchup back on Sept. 9, a matchup in which Missouri Baptist was the top ranked team in the nation.
Stephens soccer loses close one
Stephens soccer lost 1-0 at home to Waldorf at Battle. The Stars' previous two-game winless streak ended with the loss.
Stephens (1-11-2) hit 10 shots on the offensive end of the field — five of which were on target, creating some threat unfortunately and not finishing on goal. Forward Kailee Wisber played well with three shots — two of them being on goal alone.
The Stars also played well on the defensive end. Goalkeeper Cordelia Dallam made seven saves to keep her team from falling behind too much.
Stephens next plays at home against Columbia College at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Battle.