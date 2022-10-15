Missouri men's and women's swim and dive teams both beat Purdue on Saturday on the second and final day of competition.

The women's team won by a score of 206.5 to 139.5 while the men's side won 233 to 115. Both teams will travel to Bloomington on October 29 for their next meet versus Indiana.

