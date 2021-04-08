Missouri tennis lost 4-1 to Texas A&M on Thursday in College Station, Texas.
The Tigers’ first and second doubles teams each earned wins to get Missouri the doubles point. Bronte Murgett and Marta Oliveira defeated Tatiana Makarova and Jayci Goldsmith while Serena Nash and Gabrielle Goldin defeated Renee McBryde and Dorthea Faa-Hviding. Beyond that, Missouri lost each singles match it completed Thursday.
MU will return to play at noon Saturday in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, when it takes on LSU.
Smith-Cotton shuts down Battle girls soccer
The Spartans girls soccer team got shut out by Smith-Cotton in Sedalia, losing 9-0.
Kiser Pannier had four goals for the Tigers, who were leading 7-0 with 14 minutes left in the first half. Adamaris Ramirez added three goals of her own, and Avalon Nettekoven and Sydney Toops each scored.
Battle’s next game is at Mexico on April 13.