Missouri tennis won its fifth and sixth matches in a row Sunday, defeating Omaha in a doubleheader in Columbia.

The Tigers did not drop a single match in singles or doubles and earned two 7-0 victories.

  • General Assignment reporter - Summer 2022 studying sports journalism. Reach me at jjkf8f@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

