Missouri tennis won its fifth and sixth matches in a row Sunday, defeating Omaha in a doubleheader in Columbia.
The Tigers did not drop a single match in singles or doubles and earned two 7-0 victories.
Emelie Schwarte and Gabriela Martinez won 7-6 (7-3) at No. 1 doubles in the first match of the day. Sisters Mae and Inah Canete won 6-0 at No. 2 doubles.
Mae Canete also won 7-5, 6-0 at No. 1 singles, Laura Masic won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 singles and Inah Canete won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.
All three doubles teams earned 6-0 victories in the Tigers' second match of day.
Schwarte needed a tiebreaker but came away with the victory at No. 1 singles, winning 3-6, 6-2, 1-0 (11-9). Masic won 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2 singles, and Mae Canete won 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
The Tigers have not lost a match all season, improving to 6-0. They will take part in the Vanderbilt Tournament on Oct. 8 in Nashville, Tennessee.
