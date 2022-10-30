Missouri tennis took home first-place honors at the FIU Invitational on Sunday in Miami, Florida.
The Tigers went 23-8 on the weekend in collective singles and doubles matches.
Missouri will take the court again for the UNF Invite on November 11 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Missouri women's golf wrapped up the weekend outing by competing in Day 3 of the Battle of the Beach tournament in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The Tigers had two top-20 place finishers with Emily Staples (68 on the day, 211 overall) and Sky Sload (64 on day, 214 overall).
Sophia Yoemans recorded a 71 on the day and 222 for the weekend, while Olivia Sowers and Melanie Walker shot a 74 and 75.
As a team, the Tigers placed 14th overall in the tournament — with a final score of 883. They shot 287 in Day 3.
Missouri will return to the course for its spring season starting in February.
