Missouri volleyball opened up its season in dramatic fashion with a comeback win against Northern Kentucky in the South Dakota Tournament on Friday. Led by highly stifling performances from sophomores Jordan Iliff and Trista Strasser, the Tigers emerged victorious in spite of chronic defensive struggles with high-octane, vertical play around the net.

The main issue for the Tigers was their receiving, as they committed eight reception errors across the entire match and six in the first three sets alone. Though the errors were the most tangible loss of points, Missouri's transition game hamstrung its outside hitters' powerful attacks and gave Northern Kentucky the advantage.

